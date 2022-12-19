EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball team is rolling like a buzzsaw into the holiday break.
The fifth-ranked (2A) Rockets routed a small, but quick, squad from Chariton on Friday improving to 5-0 in South Central Conference play with a 72-32 win over the Chargers. EBF improved to 9-0 overall, earning a 62-42 win over Oskaloosa on Saturday to claim the 'Eddylooska' Turtle trophy.
“We worked the passing lanes well,” EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. “We rebounded well and kept the pressure on them. I was pleased with our passing game and we made good decisions on the break.”
EBF dominated the glass and limited Chariton to one shot or less in each possession. Meanwhile, the Rockets used their rebounding strength to convert second and third shots into points and their defense forced numerous turnovers that were often turned into points.
Friday's game opened with EBF’s Molly Shafer and Chariton’s Mckenzie Snook trading baskets. The Rockets scored the next seven points to take a 9-2 lead over the Chargers as Ava Eastlick swiped the basketball at mid-court and coasted in for a layup, igniting a run that continued with a 3-pointer buried by Whitney Klyn and shot popped in on the baseline by Molly Shafer.
Chariton tried to stop the bleeding with a triple by Addie McGee, but the Rockets answered quickly. With Kate Shafer and Aliya Wagamon working the boards hard. Molly Shafer put down a breakaway basket and a pair of free throws and Wagamon notched one of two free throws for a 16-6 EBF lead. Snook converted a conventional three-point play with six seconds left in the first quarter to cut the Rocket lead to 16-9.
The second stanza was a nightmare for the Chargers as the Rockets went on a 24-7 run to stretch the lead to 40-16 at intermission. Eastlick warmed up from behind the arc and rained in three bombs from three-point land in the quarter and turned a pair of steals into layups. Klyn worked on the inside for a three-point play and scored twice on the baseline while Molly Shafer connected on the inside and Wagamon sank a pair of free shots.
The Chargers tried hard to cut into the lead as the third period opened with a pair of baskets by Tatyanna Allen-Winston, but the Rocket engine was in a run-away mode and could not be headed.
Klyn went wild in the third period with a trey, a brake away and a pair of baseline jumpers. Molly Shafer drained four free throws and a breakaway and Kaylee Helm added a free throw for a 59-26 EBF lead heading into the final eight minutes.
There was no stopping of the Rocket express as Eastlick canned two more threes, Molly Shafer added two more inside buckets, while Ella Ray added a basket and Bella Noble chipped in with a free throw.
The Rockets were led by three players who had 20 points or more on Friday. Molly Shafer led with 22 points while Eastlick and Klyn finished with 21 and 20 points respectively. Klyn led the team in rebounds and assists with six each and Molly Shafer and Eastlick lead in steals with five apiece.
Snook led the Chargers with 11 points. McGee was close behind with nine points.
Wagamon lead a quartet of Rockets in double digits with 19 points on Saturday, yanking down nine rebounds against the Indians. Klyn chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Fifth-ranked EBF will get back on the floor in Ottumwa over the holiday break to scrimmage the Bulldogs and Oskaloosa at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Dec. 30. The regular season resumes for the undefeated Rockets on Jan. 3 with a SCC road test at Knoxville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 5 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Chariton 32
Chariton 9 7 10 6 - 32
EBF 16 24 19 13 - 72
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Molly Shafer 8 6-6 22, Whitney Klyn 8 2-4 20, Ava Eastlick 8 0-0 21, Aliya Wagamon 1 3-4 5, Kaylee Helm 0 1-2 1, Ella Ray 1 0-0 2, Bella Noble 0 1-2 1. Team 26 12-16 72. Three-point goals (5) – Eastlick 5, Klyn 2.
EBF rebounds (25) – Klyn 6, Wagamon 5, M. Shafer 4, K. Shafer 4, Helm 3, Cooper Champoux 2, Eastlick 1.
EBF steals (13) – M. Shafer 5, Eastlick 5, Klyn 1, K. Shafer 1, Helm 1.
EBF assists (16) – Klyn 6, M. Shafer 3 Wagamon 2, Champoux 2, Eastlick 1, K. Shafer 1. Helm 1.
No. 5 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Oskaloosa 42
Oskaloosa 6 5 9 22 - 42
EBF 13 10 22 17 - 62
Oskaloosa scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Pressley Blommers 9 3-4 24, Evelyn Adam 1 0-0 2, Loghan Edgar 1 0-0 2, Hannah Nelson 0 1-2 1, Lydia Van Veldhuizen 1 0-0 2, Dasia Foster 5 1-4 11. Team 17 5-10 42. Three-point goals (3) – Blommers 3.
Oskaloosa rebounds – Foster 13, Van Veldhuizen 7, Blommers 5
Oskaloosa steals – Blommers 4
Oskaloosa assists – Nelson 4, Blommers 2, Edgar 1
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Molly Shafer 5 4-4 14, Whitney Klyn 6 3-7 15, Ava Eastlick 5 0-0 12, Kate Shafer 0 2-2 2, Aliya Wagamon 8 3-4 19. Team 22 12-20 62. Three-point goals (2) – Eastlick 2.
EBF rebounds (33) – Wagamon 9, Klyn 8, M. Shafer 6, K. Shafer 6, Eastlick 3, Kaylee Helm 1.
EBF steals (11) – Klyn 5, Wagamon 3, Eastlick 2, M. Shafer 1.
EBF assists (19) – M. Shafer 6, Eastlick 5, Klyn 3, Wagamon 3, K. Shafer 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.