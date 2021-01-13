MORAVIA – The Moravia girls basketball team was on fire during the first quarter of play as they hosted Moulton-Udell with each team looking to move up from the middle of the Bluegrass Conference standings.
Scoring early and often in the first quarter, the Moravia crowd had much to cheer about as the home team put 27 points on the scoreboard.
"We were excited to be playing at home, and with unrestricted attendance, it really set the tone for our team," declared Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer.
Senior guard Kim Chandanais looked to be a one-player wrecking crew in the first period, scoring 16 of her game-high 27 points on the night. Chandanais hit two 3-pointers midway through the quarter to help open a 21-6 lead with two minutes to go.
Senior post player Gracie Hoffman dominated the boards with seven rebounds in the first frame. Hoffman also had two put backs on offensive bounds to aid the cause.
Leading 27-10 as they entered the second quarter, the offensive output dropped off during the span of the next eight minutes. Outside of a 3-pointer by freshman Keelie Anderson midway through the second period, the remaining five points all came from the charity stripe for the Mohawks.
Moulton-Udell's Jessica King hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer ending the half, but trailed the Mohawks 35-21 as the first half concluded.
Not only was the Moravia offense back on track during the third quarter, but the defense held the Eagles to just three points. The only offense the Eagles could muster came on a 3-point goal with 1:30 left on the clock.
Hoffman again went to work on the boards, grabbing three more rebounds in the quarter. Moravia closed out the quarter and headed to the finale touting a solid 49-24 lead.
"I felt like we stayed engaged and focused despite the score," noted Reischauer.
Chandanais added nine more points in the final frame as the Mohawks closed out a 61-38 win.
In addition to Chandanais' 27 points, Anaya Keith added 12 with Hoffman and Keelie Anderson each contributing seven.
Moravia (6-5, 4-2 Bluegrass) takes on Mormon Trail in a big conference game on Friday night. Moulton-Udell (4-8, 3-5 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Moulton-Udell 10 11 3 14 38
Moravia 27 8 14 12 61