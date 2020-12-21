OTTUMWA — Steps continue to be taken by the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team in 2020.
Wins, however, may have to wait until 2021.
The Ottumwa girls basketball team could not hold on to its first halftime lead of the season on Saturday. Malarie Ross rallied Fort Madison with a game-high 25 points including 12 in the fourth quarter as the Bloodhounds scored 19 of the final 24 points in a 53-36 non-conference win over the Bulldogs at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
On Monday, was back on the court for the final game of 2020 facing Oskaloosa with yet another chance to earn the first win of the season. Like the Bloodhounds on Saturday, Oskaloosa surged in the fourth quarter scoring 10 unanswered points as part of a 20-13 finish to a 44-37 win over the Bulldogs.
Even though the end results were not the first win of the season, Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg saw a step in the right direction for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa (0-5) erased deficits in the second half of each home game against the Bloodhounds and Indians and scored 10 unanswered points in the second quarter on Saturday, pulling ahead 20-18 on a pair of free throws by Anne Guest with 1:02 left in the first half after Fort Madison had built a 16-6 lead early in the second quarter.
"We had a really good second quarter. The girls responded well," VandenBerg said. "We talk about not playing this game thinking about the fourth quarter. We have to play it quarter by quarter and evaluate after each quarter what we need to do.
"I told the girls we needed to at least get within six points going into halftime. We ended up going into the locker room up by two."
Ross, the leading scorer in the Southeast Conference at 21.8 points per game, erased Ottumwa's lead quickly in the second half tying the game from the foul line before driving down the baseline for a go-ahead basket to open the third quarter. The Bulldogs were resilient, tying the game right back up when Olivia Coram found Addison Ransom inside for a tying lay-up, one of Ottumwa's 14 season-best 14 made field goals coming off one of Ottumwa's season-best 10 assists.
"Offensively, we did a good job moving the ball. Addison made some really good cuts to the lane and we fed her on them," VandenBerg said. "I thought we worked a lot more inside-out, which is something we're going to have to do a lot more this year. When that happens, it opens up the 3-pointer. If we put two halves together like that, we're a good ball club."
Ransom led Ottumwa with a career-high 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers with her second make from beyond the arc putting Ottumwa back up 25-24 in the third quarter. The Bloodhounds (5-1) answered with a quick 8-0 run with an underhand scoop shot by Ross coming in the middle of 3-pointers from Camille Kruse and Nadia Boeding, suddenly opening a 32-25 lead for Fort Madison.
Ottumwa wasn't about to let their first chance at the first win of the season slip away that easily. Anne Guest scored on a feed from Josie Lemonds, helping the OHS senior join Ransom in double figures with 11 points as Ottumwa scored six of the final eight points in the third, cutting Fort Madison's lead to 34-31 heading into the fourth.
"As we kept scoring, we kept supporting each other trying to keep ourselves up," Guest said. "We do a really good job of keeping each other up. We're all a close group of girls. That makes me feel good when the girls are telling me that I've got this and I can do this. It pushes me more. We push each other."
Ransom opened the fourth quarter with a quality look from 3-point range that would have tied the game. The shot rimmed out in what would ultimately be the last chance Ottumwa would have to tie or take the lead in the game.
After securing the rebound and calling timeout, Fort Madison found Ross for a 3-pointer that doubled the Bloodhound lead. Ransom scored on a feed from Guest to bring Ottumwa back within 37-33 before the Bloodhounds scored seven straight points to open a 43-33 lead.
Guest finished off her 11-point night with Ottumwa's last field goal, a 3-pointer off a feed from Lemonds to bring the Bulldogs within 43-36. Ultimately, Guest would find most of points from the foul line hitting 6-10 from the line while dealing with a physical style of play in the lane from the Bloodhounds, something the OHS senior is growing accustom to.
"We've had a couple rough games, but in practice we've been constantly focusing on those simple high hand and high foot moves that we can use to get to the basket," Guest said. "I think we looked a lot better than we have in our previous games. We just need to keep advancing."
Ross finished the night hitting 7-8 from the foul line during a closing 9-0 run for Fort Madison, who yet again pulled out a game that was in doubt in the fourth quarter. The Bloodhounds have won three of four games so far this year in which the game's margin was less than 10 points in the final eight minutes, including a last-minute 33-32 win at Pekin clinched on a free throw by Ross with six seconds left.
Guest added a career-high 17 points on Monday night for the Bulldogs in the loss. Ottumwa is scheduled to be back in action at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 5 against Des Moines North assuming the Des Moines Public Schools are able to compete after going with all-virtual learning last month, preventing the CIML Metro conference schools from competing in athletics.