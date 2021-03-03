OTTUMWA – Four area basketball players, including three that reached 1,000 career points this season, were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-district teams.
In Class 1A, Sigourney's Kaylee Weber was selected to the Southeast team. Weber, a senior, is fifth in 1A in both total scoring (467 points) and total rebounds (258). Weber, Sigourney's fifth all-time 1,000-point scorer, averaged a double-double this season for the Savages, including the sixth-highest scoring average in 1A finishing with 19.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while collecting a team-leading 20 total blocks.
Van Buren County's Isabel Manning returned to the Class 2A Southeast all-district team after finishing as the third-leading all-time scorer in the history of the Warrior girls basketball program finishing with over 1,500 points scored in four years. Manning currently leads the entire state with 665 total points scored this season and is the state's only player to average over 30 points a game, finishing with 30.2 total points a game while also averaging 11.9 rebounds a game, currently the 10th-highest total in the entire state. Manning also led the Warriors with 67 assists.
In Class 3A, Centerville teammates Claire Mathews and Mickey Stephens earned Southeast district honors. Mathews reached 1,000 career points this season, leading the Redettes to the outright South Central Conference title with 291 points, averaging 15.3 points a game, while Stephens collected 236 total points (12.4 per game) with a team-leading 97 total assists and 91 total steals.
IGCA all-district teams
Southeast
Class 1A
Elise Boulton, Montezuma; Bradie Bufflington, Winfield-Mount Union; Reagan Franzen, Collins-Maxwell; Addie Schilling, North Mahaska; Cally Gibbs, Lynnville-Sully; Dylan Holland, Montezuma; Layla Hargis, North Mahaska; Raegan McFarland, Lynnville-Sully; Kaylee Weber, Sigourney; Farrah Nelson, Winfield-Mount Union.
Coach of the year — Mitch Wachs, Winfield-Mount Union
Class 2A
Kennedy Arnes, Dyersville Beckman; Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley; Ally Hoffman, Cascade; Kelsey Drake, Wilton; Hallie Mohr, Mediapolis; Teresa Paulsen, Bellevue; Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley; Sasha Koenig, West Branch; Isabel Manning, Van Buren County; Taya Tucker, Maquoketa Valley; Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Ellie Ware, North Linn; Emerson Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley; Taya Young, West Branch.
Coach of the year — Scott Moenck, Maquoketa Valley
Class 3A
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty; Finley Hall, West Liberty; Callie Levin, Solon; Mickey Stephens, Centerville; Sydney Marlow, West Burlington; Claire Mathews, Centerville; Mya Merschman, Central Lee; Ava Schubert, Assumption; Chalotte Wetjen, Williamsburg; Maggie Wilkins, Knoxville.
Coach of the year — Jamie Smith, Solon