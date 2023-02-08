NEW SHARON — It hasn't been easy, but the fourth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball team will carry an unbeaten record into postseason play.
EBF improved to 20-0 on the season Monday, making the trip to New Sharon to take down an old rival from many years back in the 11th-ranked (1A) North Mahaska Warhawks. After pulling off a 67-56 non-conference win on Monday, No. 4 EBF clinched a perfect regular season with a fourth-quarter rally as EBF outscored No. 15 (1A) Martensdale-St. Mary's 23-12 in the final eight minutes to earn a 65-58 win on Tuesday.
The Rockets had fought their way to a 41-35 halftime lead on Monday at North Mahaska. EBF made a big statement as the third period opened, clamping down to score 11 unanswered points over the first six minutes of the second half to build a 52-35 lead.
“We told the girls at the timeout that the game was not over," EBF head coach Tony Fenton said. “North Mahaska is a well-coached team and we knew they would make a run."
In that opening run of the third period, Kate Shafer got it started with a rebound put back. Whitney Klyn followed with a triple and a pull-up jumper, Aliya Wagamon drained a pair of free throws and Molly Shafer swiped a pass and took it to the rack.
The Warhawks used a 6-2 run to finish the quarter and cut the lead to 55-41. Sydney Andersen knocked down a pair of baskets and Regan Grewe added another in the run.
The final period opened with a breakaway by Andersen and a three ball by Jessica Castenada to cut the Rocket lead to nine at 55-46, but the hill was to steep for the Warhawks to climb. With a pair of baskets by Wagamon, a basket and a pair of free throws by Klyn and a basket by each of the Shafer twins, the Rockets cruised into victory lane.
The Rockets threatened to break the game open early as a pair of baskets from behind the arc and two driving baskets by Ava Eastlick gave them an early 19-8 lead. The Warhawks used the work of Breckyn Shilling and Grewe to cut the EBF lead to 22-19 after one quarter.
The two teams battled on even terms in the second stanza until triples by Eastlick and Molly Shafer allowed EBF to take the lead at halftime.
“We needed to shut down their offense in the second half and that five-minute stretch to open the half was huge," Fenton said. “But to (North Mahaska's) credit, they made us work hard in the fourth quarter. We are playing good teams at the end of the season and that will help us. And we are seeing different kids step up at different times."
Molly Shafer led a quartet of Rockets in double digits with 17 points and Wagamon was right behind with 16 points. Klyn was next in line with 15 and Eastlick chipped in with 13 points. Klyn and Wagamon led the team in rebounds with six each and Klyn was the assist leader with six.
Klyn scored her 1000th career point during the contest and she was recognized during the halftime break of the boy’s game. The ovation she received from, both sides of the floor was a testament to the sportsmanship shown by both teams and their fans during the evening.
Schilling led the Warhawks with a game high 27 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Grewe came in with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“We played very well in spurts," Warhawk coach L.E. Moore said. “We didn’t always recognize their shooters. I liked the way we picked up the intensity in the fourth quarter, but we have to learn to play with that intensity for the entire game. You just can’t pick your moments in basketball."
The 21-0 Rockets await the winner of Saturday's Pella Christian-Cardinal game in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals, needing three more wins to take a perfect record to the girls state basketball tournament. The 17-4 Warhawks open tourney play with Tri-County on Thursday with the winner facing either Sigourney or Moulton-Udell next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 4 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 67, No. 11 (1A) North Mahaska 56
EBF 22 19 14 12 - 67
North Mahaska 19 16 6 15 - 56
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Molly Shafer 7 2-3 17, Whitney Klyn 5 2-2 15, Ava Eastlick 5 0-0 13, Kate Shafer 3 0-0 6, Aliya Wagamon 7 2-3 16. Team 27 6-8 67. Three-point goals (7) - Eastlick 3, Klyn 3, M. Shafer 1.
EBF rebounds (22) – Wagamon 6, Klyn 6, K. Shafer 5, M. Shafer 4, Eastlick 1.
EBF steals (8) – Klyn 3, M. Shafer 2, K. Shafer 2, Wagamon 1.
EBF assists (14) – Klyn 6, K. Shafer 4, Eastlick 3, M. Shafer 1.
North Mahaska scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Breckyn Shilling 10 3-3 27. Sydney Andersen 3 0-2 6, Libby Hargis 3 1-2 9, Regan Grewe 5 4-5 14. Team 21 8-12 56. Three-point goals (6) – Shilling 4, Hargis 2.
North Mahaska rebounds (26) – Grewe 7, Shilling 6, Hargis 6, Andersen 4, Kayla Readshaw 1, Jessica Castaneda 1, Samantha Van Weelden 1.
North Mahaska steals (9) – Hargis 4, Grewe 2, Shilling 1, Readshaw 1, Castaneda 1.
North Mahaska assists (14) – Shilling 4, Grewe 4, Andersen 2, Hargis 2, Readshaw 1, Castaneda 1.
