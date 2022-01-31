OTTUMWA – Even against one of the best teams in the state, the Ottumwa girls basketball team can have their moments.
Moments, however, were few and fleeting for the Bulldogs against fourth-ranked (5A) Des Moines Roosevelt on Monday. Arianna Jackson scored a game-high 13 points, leading a balanced attack by the Roughriders on both ends of the floor in a 66-11 win Monday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
For Roosevelt, the win continues a push towards a CIML Metro conference title as the Roughriders improved to 7-0 in conference play, one game ahead of Des Moines North. For Ottumwa, it was yet another 32-minute lesson in what it takes to be an elite basketball team.
"It's just a matter of keeping our confidence up and keeping our momentum going forward. It's something we know how to do, but we still get a little bit intimidated," Ottumwa senior Addison Ransom said. "Roosevelt's speed and skill set are amazing. They work so well together. We just couldn't keep up."
Ransom scored all three of her points in the game at the start of the second quarter. After sinking a free throw, Ransom scored in transition as Hunter Caldwell found Ottumwa's leading scorer after Vada Monaghan came up with a steal to start the break.
"I feel like those are the moments when we're moving the ball and we're moving quickly," Ransom said. "When we get in those spots where we stop moving, we get stuck trying to figure out what to do next. That's when the problems begin."
Nine different players scored for Roosevelt (15-2) with Ke'Ayla Madison adding 10 points while Ziarie Ewing and Amaya Davison each added nine. Caldwell finished with four points to lead the Bulldogs (6-12, 4-4 CIML Metro), who will look to snap a four-game losing streak with another tough test on the road at sixth-ranked (5A) Dowling Catholic (14-3) tonight.
"Roosevelt's a good team. They're ranked fourth for a reason. They're putting things together and they're going to be a tough team down the stretch for a lot of people," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "There are some similarities between Roosevelt and Dowling. They both shoot the ball pretty well, they both like to run and they both like to pressure in the half-court. We'll use the lessons we learned from this game and get ready for (tonight)."