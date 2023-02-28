OTTUMWA – Three area basketball players, including a pair of South Central Conference standouts, were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-district teams.
In Class 3A, Centerville senior Rachel George earned Southeast district honors extending a streak of three straight years for the Redette basketball program to have a player honored by the IGCA. George led the SCC in scoring average finishing with 18.6 points scored per game while collecting conference-best 2.6 blocks per game and adding 9.3 rebounds, fourth overall in the conference. George also led the 11-11 Redettes with 49 total assists this season.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Whitney Klyn returned to the Class 2A Southeast all-district team for the second straight year after guiding the third-ranked Rockets to a historic season for the program. Klyn was second to George in points per game, finishing with a team-leading 18.3, while also finishing second overall in the SCC in assists (4.6), blocks (2.4) and field goal attempts (14.5) per game. Klyn led the SCC making 6.9 field goals per game, guiding the Rockets to a perfect 24-0 record and the program's first state tournament berth since 1967.
In Class 1A, Sigourney's Carly Goodwin earned IGCA all-Southeast district honors after leading the Savages to a 16-8 record this season. Goodwin finished as the team's leading scorer, averaging 11.8 points per game placing fifth overall in the South Iowa Cedar League while leading the Savages defensively with 3.3 steals per game, finishing second to Lynnville-Sully senior Greenlee Smock's SICL-best average of 3.5 steals per game.
