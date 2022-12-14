CENTERVILLE — Rachel George had four days to stew on Friday's lost opportunity at Chariton.
"I put that loss on myself," George said of Centerville's 56-55 overtime loss to the Chargers. "I missed my free throws really bad towards the end of the game. I put in the work this week. I've got my shot back where it needs to be. That's what I really focused on."
That focus paid off for George and the Redettes on Tuesday night against Albia. George went 9-12 from the foul line, including six straight makes in the final minute to clinch a 58-50 South Central Conference win over the Lady Dees at Lakeview Gymnasium.
"Rachel's the type of the kid that is going to go get it," Centerville head girls basketball coach Taylor Lawson said. "That was a big win for us. We learned a lot. The girls got their confidence back up after losing that tough one to Chariton."
George finished with a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds, proving to be a tough match-up for the Lady Dees. Besides her play in the post, George sank 3-7 from 3-point range including the first basket of the game as Centerville jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Lillian DeMoss got her own big night started for Albia with a pair of field goals in the first quarter, scoring the first five points of the game for the Lady Dees. George and Taliyah Raub both hit 3-pointers to close out the first quarter, extending Centerville's lead to 18-8.
"It's a lot easier for me to not always have to go into the post to get the baskets," George said. "It helps to have teammates I can rely on to be able to score some of those easy buckets inside and pull in those big rebounds."
Adriana Howard, new to the Redettes this year after playing her freshman year at Moulton-Udell, stepped up in the fourth quarter scoring Centerville's first four points after Albia had cut a 16-point deficit down to three by the end of the third quarter. Howard finished with 13 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 1:42 left on a drive for a basket by DeMoss that cut Centerville's lead down to 48-46.
"Albia's a well-coached team. Coach (Larry) Achenbach has been around for a long time. He was coaching them when I was a Redette," Lawson said. "It's fun to go up against those experienced coaches and learn a little bit while you're coaching."
Achenbach, who filled in Tuesday for Albia head girls basketball coach Katy Dykes, guided a Lady Dee varsity basketball team from the sidelines for the first time since 2014 on Tuesday. Sophie Waber followed a 3-point play by DeMoss by scoring one of her own with 1:19 left, giving Albia's its first lead of the game at 49-48.
"We played really hard and made some adjustments in the second half that were really good," Achenbach said. "There were some things we did in the first half that I wish we would have done differently. We came out and did what we needed to do. We scratched and clawed back to put ourselves in position to win."
Facing a deficit for the first time in the game, Centerville went back to their top player. Despite being double-teamed in the post, George took a high pass and put up a tough shot while being fouled, making the basket that gave the Redettes the lead back at 50-49 with 1:06 remaining.
"I feel like we work really well as team," George said. "We got a good idea when someone is cutting or moving. We did a great job playing off each other."
Down 52-49 in the final minute, Albia still had a chance to tie the game. Instead, Rheagan McDanolds stole the ball away from Avery Major with 33 seconds left, setting up George for two more free throws as the Redettes put the game away at the line making 20 of 24 attempts from the charity stripe as a team.
"Our girls were hungry. They were effective and efficient," Lawson said. "Rhegan had a huge game for us at Chariton. She makes a lot of great defensive plays for us.
"I feel like we've learned a lot from the close losses this year," George added. "We're a new team that hasn't experienced a lot of close games together before this season. We're just going to grow from these experiences."
DeMoss led Albia with 24 points in the loss while Waber added 14 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Dees (2-5, 0-4 SCC) hosts Cardinal while Centerville (3-2, 2-2 SCC) heads to Knoxville on Friday.
