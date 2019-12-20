EDDYVILLE — They’ll shoot the ball from anywhere, drive to the basket from any angle.
So, it was only fitting that Knoxville High School guards Maggie Wilkins and Katie Keitges evenly turned aside any hopes of an upset.
Wilkins and Keitges scored 22 points apiece, lifting 14th-ranked (Class 4A) Knoxville to a 66-39 South Central Conference victory Friday in a battle between teams in a three-way tie for the league lead with Centerville.
“We tried to limit their run-outs, and we knew what they were going to do,” EBF coach Tony Fenton said. “We played a little triangle-and-2 on them, but they found ways to get open. They’re so hard to guard.”
EBF (4-4, 3-1 SCC), which had its four-game winning streak snapped, found a rhythm early by attacking the basket around the Panthers’ posts.
But Knoxville’s defense made it difficult the final three quarters, deflecting passes to the paint and stealing the ball on the perimeter to boost the offense. Once Keitges scored driving layup, the Panthers got back-to-back steals that started an 11-0 run to take a 17-7 lead.
EBF wouldn’t get closer than six the rest of the way. Emalee Davis scored 14 points to lead the Rockets, one of nine players to score in the contest.
“We had only seven turnovers at half, and with the way they defend, I was pretty happy with that,” Fenton said. “But we probably had at least that many in the third quarter. They can score points against you in a hurry.”
The Rockets also struggled to hold Knoxville (7-0, 4-0) to one shot in the second half. The Panthers got multiple looks on their possessions with solid rebounding, but Knoxville also hit more shots, making the task for the Rockets that much steeper. The Panthers have yet to score fewer than 60 points in any game.
Marley McKay, who scored 10 points for the Panthers, hit a 3-pointer to open up a 44-24 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. In the fourth, Emma Durkin scored on a third opportunity to make it 50-28. Knoxville led by as many as 30 when Keitges hit a three with under four minutes left.
“Knoxville just wore down our starters,” Fenton said. “We weren’t stepping to the ball, and their pressure wore on us. You have to give them only one shot, and when we didn’t, we started to get tired.”
Fenton has been pleased with his team since a season-opening loss to Washington in which a fourth-quarter comeback fell just short. With a win over Oskaloosa today, the Rockets will finish the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule with a winning record.
“We’ve gotten better each week, and we’re going to build on what we did tonight, because we did some good things,” he said. “The girls are starting to get a lot more confidence in their shoots, and they’re finding open players.”