OTTUMWA – Ottumwa High School senior Anne Guest earned first-team all-CIML Metro honors by the league coaches as area conferences released their postseason girls basketball teams.
Guest was unanimously selected to the CIML Metro first team after averaging 9.9 points and five rebounds a game for the Bulldogs. The University of Iowa track and field signee scored a season-best 22 points in a win at Des Moines Hoover on Jan. 22, helping OHS win five straight games after opening the season with six straight losses.
Chloe Schneckloth and Addison Ransom were second-team selections, while Zoey Jones and Olivia Coram were honorable mention choices by the coaches.
Fairfield's Danielle Breen, who averaged 11.5 points per game, was joined by teammate Hannah Simpson as first-team selections in the Southeast Conference after helping the Trojans to a runner-up finish in the league for the second straight season while advancing to the Class 4A regional finals. Simpson averaged 11.1 points and a team-leading 7.4 rebounds a game. Delaney Breen was a second-team selection for the Trojans.
In the SEI Superconference North Division, Pekin's Kerrigan Pope earned first-team honors for the Panthers, as she averaged a team-leading 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Pekin's Erika Coleman and Sophie Wittrock were second-team selections.
In the South Division, Van Buren County senior Isabel Manning was named player of the year for the second straight year after leading the state with 30.2 points per game and 665 total points scored. Cardinal's Alexia McClure was also named to the conference's first team after leading the Comets with 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
Van Buren County's Ella Jirak was a second-team selection.
Sigourney's Kaylee Weber, who scored her 1,000th career point this season as a senior, was named first-team unanimously in the South Iowa Cedar League. Weber was fifth in 1A in both total scoring (467 points) and total rebounds (258), posting the sixth-highest scoring average in 1A finishing with 19.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while collecting a team-leading 20 total blocks.
Carly Goodwin was a second-team SICL selection for Sigourney.
In the South Central Conference, Centerville teammates Claire Mathews and Mickey Stephens were both first-team unanimous selections after helping guide the Redettes to the program's first outright SCC championship. Rachel George joined Mathews and Stephens on the conference's first team while Claire George earned second-team all-SCC honors.
Davis County junior Macy Hill and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont sophomore Whitney Klyn were both selected to the all-SCC first team. Albia senior Halle Hindman joined Mustang junior Briley Lough and EBF senior Brooke Shafer on the all-SCC second team.
Moravia's Kim Chandanais and Moulton-Udell's Abbie Probasco were Bluegrass Conference first-team selections. Gracie Hoffman was a second-team all-conference selection for the Mohawks while Jessica King was a second-team selection for the Eagles.