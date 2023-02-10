SULLY – It was the opening night of play in the Class 1A, Girls' Region 8 basketball tournament Thursday night. The Moravia Mohawks drew a tough assignment, making the long trip to Sully to tangle with perennially-tough Lynnville-Sully.
And a challenge it was, as the home-standing Hawks sent the Mohawks reeling with a 20-6 first quarter. Lynnville-Sully then scored the first 13 points of the second quarter, building a 27-point lead on the way to a 63-40 win over Moravia.
Down 33-6 late in the first half, the Mohawks refused fly the white flag, responding with a 13-3 run to finish the first half cutting Lynnville-Sully's lead to 36-19. The run was started with three-balls from Hayleigh Starr and Lauren Long, followed by a pair of free throws by Makayla Snow and a baseline shot and a triple by Alexa Bedford.
Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock opened the second half with a long ball from deep in the left corner, but the Mohawks answered with threes from Long and Bedford to cut the lead to 14 points at 39-25. That would be as close as the Mohawks could get as L-S went on a 15-3 run to take a commanding 54-28 lead into the final eight minutes.
There was still a little fight left in the Mohawks as they outscored the Hawks 12-9 in the final quarter. Keelie Anderson nailed a triple and a pair of free throws and Bedford added an inside basket and a free throw in the surge.
The Hawks dealt from behind the arc and 11 made three-point baskets would be a key issue. Another factor was the inside presence of two big post players that had four to six inches on the Mohawk players trying to guard them.
“They made a lot of threes," Moravia coach Matt Finley said. “We couldn’t take away their big girls on the inside. Our kids played hard and did what they could do. They played well together and I was pleased with their effort."
Bedford led the Moravia attack with 13 points and Long was next in line with eight points. Anderson led the team in steals with six and in assists with four. Kate Harthoorn led a quartet of Hawks in double digits with 17 points.
The Mohawks end the season with a record of 5-17. The 14-6 Hawks move on to play Seymour at Twin Cedars on Tuesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 1A, Region 8 First Round
Lynnville-Sully 63, Moravia 40
Moravia 6 13 9 12 - 40
Lynnville-Sully 20 16 18 9 - 63
Moravia scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Alexa Bedford 5 1-4 13, Keelie Anderson 1 3-4 5, Kaylen Robinson 3 0-0 6, Lauren Long 3 0-0 8, Jamie Self 0 1-2 1, Makayla Snow 1 2-2 4, Hayleigh Starr 1 0-0 3. Team 14 7-12 40. Three-point goals (5) Bedford 2, Long 2, Starr 1.
Moravia rebounds (15) – Snow 4, Bedford 3, Anderson 3, Starr 3, Robinson 1, Long 1.
Moravia steals (13) – Anderson 6, Bedford 2, Robinson 2, Long 2, Snow 1.
Moravia assists (6) – Anderson 4, Bedford 1, Kjirsten Albertson 1.
