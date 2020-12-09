EDDYVILLE — Davis County had sights set on snapping a four-game losing streak Tuesday night in South Central Conference play at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Isabell Settles set the tone for a successful night on the hardwood for the Mustangs, scoring with a 3-point goal following the opening tip-off, and would never relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game. Davis County used an eight-point run to take an 11-2 lead with three minutes to go in the first quarter on the way to a 59-41 conference win, snapping EBF's three-game winning streak in the process.
The Rockets would counter EBF's early run, outscoring the Mustangs 10-4 during the remainder of the first quarter. Rylee German notched six points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Rockets keep the score close, closing Davis County's lead to 15-12.
German would add four more points in the second half, but Davis County outscored the Rockets 13-7 on the back of a pair of 3-point goals. Freshman Alya Wagaman hit a jumper at the buzzer for EBF as the half ended, pulling the Rockets within 28-19.
The third period of play would be the most successful quarter of play for the Rockets on the night. Emalee Davis opened the frame with a steal and drove the length of the court to score.
Whitney Klyn, Davis, German and Wagaman each scored during the quarter to close the gap. EBF would enter the final quarter of play with Davis County holding a 39-32 lead.
Momentum swung hard in the direction of the Mustangs during the final frame. The visitors opened the period with five points on the way to a 20-point binge.
Macy Hill paved the way to the Mustangs' second win of the season, scoring a game-high 25 points. Briley Lough finished with 15 points for Davis County (2-4, 1-1 SCC) while Jalee Lough scored 11.
The Rockets (3-2, 1-1 SCC) could only muster nine points to conclude the contest. German led the Rockets in scoring with 16 points, with Wagamon adding six. German would also lead the team with six rebounds.
EBF travels to Clarke of Osceola on Friday in South Central Conference action. Davis County returns to the court on Saturday at home against Wayne
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
DC 15 13 11 20 59
EBF 12 7 13 9 41