DES MOINES — Van Buren County High School senior Isabel Manning and Centerville senior Claire Mathews were selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams Saturday.
The teams, selected by sports writers from across the state with input from coaches across the state, were released early this morning.
Manning earned first-team honors in 2A both from the IPSWA and from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. The senior finished as the state's leading scorer, averaging 30.2 points per game with 665 total points scored while hauling down 11.9 rebounds per contest and shooting 42 percent from 3-point range.
Manning also led the state with 255 total made field goals and 581 field goal attempts, producing state-leading averages of 11.6 field goals made and 26.4 field goals attempts per game. Van Buren County finished 15-7, losing to Iowa City Regina in the regional semifinals.
Mathews was a third-team selection for the Redettes in Class 3A. The senior had an outstanding season, leading Centerville to the program's first outright South Central Conference title averaging 15.3 points per game while joining Manning and Sigourney senior Kaylee Weber in reaching 1,000 career points scored during the course of this season finishing just shy of the 300-point mark on the season. Mathews, who helped lead the Redettes to a 17-5 record and trip to the regional semifinals, had 41 rebounds and 44 steals.
Waukee’s Katie Dinnebier, a 5-foot-8 guard who will play for Drake next season, was named Miss Iowa Basketball despite playing only 12 games in an abbreviated season for the Class 5A state champion Warriors.
Dinnebier averaged 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals per game, shooting 56.4 percent from the field, 45.7 percent from 3-point range and 83.0 percent from the free throw line. Dinnebier was at her best in the state tournament, scoring 20-plus points in all three games at Wells Fargo Arena including a 29-point effort (on 11-14 shooting) in the Warriors’ 71-43 victory over Johnston in the 5A championship game Friday.
Dinnebier scored 979 points in her career, in which Waukee went 73-14 and reached the state tournament all four years. The Warriors were 5A runners-up in 2020.