BUSSEY — It would have been tough enough for the Albia girls basketball team to be at their best on Saturday afternoon less than 24 hours after a South Central Conference contest at Clarke.
The Lady Dees had their work cut out even more after being pushed into a pair of overtime periods by the Indians on Friday. Albia arrived at Twin Cedars on Saturday just 18 hours after dropping a 66-63 SCC battle at Clarke in double OT, making the trip back from Osceola late Friday night.
"When were warming up, we were all complaining about our legs and how much they were hurting," Albia freshman Lillian DeMoss said.
DeMoss, who helped extend Albia's Friday night by sinking a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first overtime at Clarke, helped the Lady Dees avoid a fifth straight loss on Saturday. DeMoss led a balanced attack with 12 points, including a shot that rolled in even after a hard foul that sent the varsity newcomer to the floor, as Albia got back on the winning track with a 54-35 win over Twin Cedars.
"I was pretty surprised to see that shot go in," DeMoss said of her hard-earned 3-point play late in the third quarter that gave Albia a 45-20 lead. "You just have to go up strong every time and believe in yourself."
DeMoss, who averages just 4.3 points a game, put the Lady Dees on top for the first time on a contested jumper late in the first quarter. Albia would take control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Sabers 21-7 including a 13-1 run to close out the first half lifting the Lady Dees to a 30-16 halftime lead.
"Even through we didn't win at Clarke, there were several big plays the girls made to give us a chance," Albia head girls basketball coach Katherine Dykes said. "We had a pretty poor first quarter in that game and actually got back into it. We hit a lot of big shots. It was a fun game even if it didn't go our way."
While it took Albia some time to get back into the flow offensively, the Lady Dees were able to keep the Sabers from pulling away early forcing seven turnovers in the first quarters. Rylee Dunkin, a five-sport all-conference standout for the Sabers, tied the game at 9-9 by hitting a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close out the first quarter as Twin Cedars was looking to bounce back from their own three-point conference loss on Friday at Mormon Trail.
"With our team, we don't have the size advantage. There are a lot of teams that are bigger than us," Dunkin said. "We don't use that as an excuse. We actually like that. It kind of fuels us to be better. We know if we can beat those teams, it looks really good on us."
Ultimately, the size of the Lady Dees helped stymie the Sabers. Albia outrebounded Twin Cedars 22-12 in the first half, holding the Sabers to just two field goals in the second quarter breaking things open suddenly by scoring 19 of the final 23 points in the opening 16 minutes.
"When you're playing a Saturday game, it's tough to get the energy level back up to that same high level you're used to playing at," Dykes said. "Coming off a game the night before, you've just got to ride out to first quarter. We were just a little sluggish and not quite finding shots, but we kept our press on and weathered the storm. Once those shots start falling, the kids start feeding off that."
That energy carried throughout the team with leading scorer Sophie Waber doing more facilitating, leading to a solid overall floor game. Waber scored 11 points while dishing out a game-high seven assists and collecting a team-leading six steals.
"We've had so many close games early in the season and we've kept the same rotation of six to seven girls out there throughout those games," Dykes said. "It was kind of nice to be able to get more players into the rotation. When those games are tight and you've got a rotation that's working, you sometimes don't want to change it, but it was good to get more kids involved and save up some of those legs."
Avery Major matched Waber with 11 points for Albia while hauling in a team-leading eight rebounds. Dunkin led Twin Cedars with 11 points before fouling out.
"We showed progress making a little bit of run in the fourth quarter and forcing their starters to come back in," Dunkin said. "So far this season, that third quarter has really kind of determined whether we're going to fight to win it or whether we're going to let the other team take it. We were in it all the way and even the girls off the bench came in to show that we were in it to win it. Everyone was in it to make the most of their time on the court."
Albia (2-4, 1-2 SCC) returns to conference play on Tuesday at Centerville. Twin Cedars (4-3) returns to Bluegrass Conference play just up the road on Tuesday heading to Appanoose County to face Moravia.
"We consider Moravia one of our main rivals," Dunkin said. "These are the big games we're looking to win to make a run at a conference title and help for our postseason seeding."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.