ELDON – Looking to finish the season on a positive note.
For the Albia and Cardinal girls basketball teams, Monday's game was about building momentum and continuing to build for the future. The Lady Dees achieved a milestone, of sorts, under fourth-year head coach Katy Dykes by holding on for a 52-48 win over the Comets to close out the regular season.
"This is the first regular season finale that we have won since I have been head coach," quipped Dykes following the contest.
Allison Major started things off for Albia (6-13), hitting a 3-pointer just 45 seconds into the game to give the Lady Dees a lead they would not relinquish the remainder of the night. Major would score all of her seven points during the first quarter of play, closing out the Albia scoring with a drive down the lane give the Lady Dees a 15-11 lead with under a minute to play.
Cardinal sophomore Kinsey Hissem also opened the scoring for her team and put seven points on the scoreboard for the Comets during the first quarter. With 10 seconds remaining in the opening act, Cardinal senior Alexia McClure drove the middle for a lay-up as the Comets (4-14) closed the gap to 15-13 as they entered the second period of play.
Albia's full-court pressure produced a number of Comet turnovers during a second quarter that would turn out to be a game changer for the Lady Dees. Jenny Kelley opened the scoring with a lay-up followed by a 3-pointer by Sophie Waber on their way to a 19-point offensive display.
Danica Workman would hit two of her three 3-pointer on the night during the second period to help the cause. Albia would finish the first half with a 43-24 lead.
Cardinal would retaliate by outscoring the Lady Dees in the final two quarters of play. McClure would start the quarter off with a 3-pointer for the Comets to cut the lead to seven.
All seven Albia points in the third frame would come from Halle Hindman as she scored on a lay-up, was fouled and converted the free throw for for a 3-point play before hitting a 3-point field goal and a free throw for the Lady Dees. Cardinal would outscore Albia 7-1 in the final three minute of play, cutting the Lady Dee lead to 41-36 entering the final quarter.
Emma Becker hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to open the final frame for the Comets. Leading 51-44 with just under a minute left to play, McClure drove the lane to close the gap to five points.
Following an Albia free throw by Waber, Cardinal post player Shaelyn Rupe hit a lay-up with 40 seconds remaining to close the gap to just four points before time expired to reward Albia with the final regular season win.
"Our press has really improved, we are forcing more turnovers," noted Dykes. "We are also shooting the ball with a lot more confidence."
Hindman and Workman each scored 14 points on the night for the Lady Dees, with each hitting three 3-pointers. The Comets were led in scoring by Hissem with 16 points, followed by Becker with 10.
With the completion of the regular season, Albia travels to sixth-ranked West Burlington to for Class 3A first round regional play on Saturday.
"They have a couple of good shooters and the pass the ball very well," assessed Dykes. "They like to play an up tempo game."
Cardinal opens Class 2A regional tournament play on Saturday. The Comets head to Louisa-Muscatine with the winner traveling to Van Buren County for a second-round regional contest on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Albia 15 19 7 11 52
Cardinal 13 11 12 12 48