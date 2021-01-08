ALBIA – One bad quarter.
Right now, it may be the only thing holding the Albia girls basketball team back from turning tough losses into huge wins.
Such was the case on Friday night as the Lady Dees took on Knoxville, who was in the unfamiliar position of having to bounce back from a South Central Conference loss. Centerville ended Knoxville's 35-game conference winning streak on Tuesday with a 60-52 win that put the Redettes alone atop the SCC while leaving the Panthers having to fight from behind in order to win a fourth straight conference title.
The Lady Dees had their sights set on making a bid to be the second SCC team to knock off Knoxville, pulling within 33-23 after three quarters. The Panthers finished the game outscoring Albia 20-9 in the fourth quarter to put away a 53-32 win that keeps Knoxville right on the heels of Centerville in the conference race.
"Our biggest challenge is not giving up a bad quarter," stated the Albia girls basketball head coach, Katy Dykes, "We did a great job in the second and fourth quarter."
Albia found a challenge in stopping Knoxville's quality guard play. Panther senior Maggie Wilkins, coming off a 33-point effort Tuesday against Centerville, did plenty of damage against the Lady Dees scoring 31 points on the night.
Knoxville came roaring our of the gate scoring 19 points in the initial quarter. Albia senior Halle Hindman hit a jumper in the paint to open the scoring in the game.
Despite Hindman's four points and five rebounds in the first quarter, the offensive forces of Knoxville proved too much for the Lady Dees. Knoxville capitalized on three 3-pointers during the quarter to take a 19-6 lead.
Albia began to muster a little strength during the second period, holding the Panthers to eight points. Leading 24-14, Knoxville's Wilkins hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the visitors a 27-14 lead going into the second half.
The third frame would prove to be the crescendo for the Lady Dees as they would outscore the Panthers 9-6 during that span. With the Lady Dees trailing by just 10 heading into the final quarter, it looked as if they were mounting a staunch comeback attempt.
The comeback attempt would quickly deflate as Knoxville (7-1, 4-1 SCC) went into hyper drive, hitting four 3-point goals on their way to a 20-point attack.
Halle Hindman led the club in scoring with 12 points and added 13 rebounds on the night. Sophie Waber added six points and Allie Major notched five points in the losing cause.
Albia heads to Pleasantville Saturday for a non-conference contest with game time slated for 2 p.m. The Lady Dees (3-5, 1-2 SCC) return to conference play on Tuesday at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
"I feel like we can compete with Pleasantville," assessed Dykes, "They are a little more lengthy than us, but they do a lot of the same things from an offensive and defensive perspective."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Knoxville 19 8 6 20 53
Albia 6 8 9 9 32