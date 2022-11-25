SIGOURNEY — For the first time as a head coach, Katy Dykes had a familiar face by her side on Tuesday.
Fittingly, it came in a game where another familiar face was on the opposite bench.
Dykes, first-year Sigourney head girls basketball coach Schay Moore and returning Albia coach Larry Achenbach were brought back together on Tuesday for the first time since Moore, a coach on Achenbach's staff, coached Dykes as member of the Lady Dees. On Tuesday, Dykes got the best of her former teacher thanks to an impressive fourth quarter by the Lady Dees ultimately rallying from an early seven-point deficit to earn a 36-27 win over the Savages with a 14-5 scoring edge in the final eight minutes.
"We made some adjustments at halftime, especially getting out on some of their shooters," Dykes said. "We let a couple go early and I think that got us down. Ultimately, we play hard-nosed defense. That's what these girls are known for. The girls were willing to battle and stay tough."
That type of play is something both Dykes and Moore learned from Achenbach, who has returned to Albia serving as an assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach for the Lady Dee basketball program. Before initially coming to Albia, becoming a winning girls basketball and softball coach, Achenbach coached Moore at English Valleys.
"That great defense that Albia played against us certainly starts with Larry. That's one thing he always stressed as a coach," Moore said. "It kind of all came full circle. Katy was such a great kid to coach. I'm sure we both learned a lot from our time working with Larry."
Sigourney (0-1) scored the first seven points of Tuesday's season opener as Zoe Webb scored twice inside before Carly Goodwin struck from 3-point range. Ava Fisch would add her own 3-pointer for the Savages, lifting Sigourney to a 10-4 lead after one quarter.
"We knocked a few shots down early on," Moore said. "We've struggled most of the night to find our high post. That's something we're going to have to continue to work as the season continues."
Albia was able to work their way back into the game during the second quarter, scoring the first five points of the period. Sophia Waber would complete the comeback, sinking a 3-pointer in the final minute of the half as the Lady Dees and Savages ended the first 16 minutes of the season tied at 16 points apiece.
"We have a great senior crew, seven great seniors, that are helping us every day in practice," Dykes said. "I think that maturity showed up when we began to fight back. We talk all the time about how basketball is a game of runs. Having that understand that you can come back from seven points if you continue to play strong defense and hitting a few shots."
Albia (1-0) again had to fight back in the second half after a jumper at the elbow by Goodwin gave the Savages a 22-19 lead. Avery Major scored the three tying points, including a jumper at the buzzer that sent the teams into the fourth quarter deadlocked at 22-22.
"We had a lot of grit. We wanted to win really badly and I think that showed in the second half," Major said. "We have a lot of intensity in practice. Every day, it's almost like we're playing a game. I think that helped us prepare for the intensity of this game when we got down to the end."
Albia would make the decisive plays in the final quarter, holding Sigourney without a point for nearly five minutes forcing the Savages into 25 turnovers by the end of the game. Waber led the way for the Lady Dees with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven of Albia's 20 steals while Lexie Jones sank a 3-pointer with two minutes left to put the Lady Dees up 30-23.
"Our aggressiveness and our ability to run the court really helped us get back in the game," Dykes said. "I'm excited with what we're capable of. We've got depth, we've got size and strength in the post as well as some super-quick guards."
Major added 10 points, sinking the final two free throws to clinch the win for Albia. Goodwin led Sigourney with 12 points.
"I love having Coach Achenbach back her coaching with us," Dykes said. "He's hard-nosed, he's intense. I learned everything I know about basketball from him. It's really fun to have him back here at Albia."
Albia opens South Central Conference play on Tuesday at sixth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Sigourney hosts Iowa Valley on Tuesday in the South Iowa Cedar League opener for both teams.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albia 36, Sigourney 27
Albia 4 12 6 14 — 36
Sigourney 10 6 6 5 — 27
Albia (36) — Sophia Waber 13, Avery Major 10, Emma Bradley 3, Lexie Jones 3, Rebecca Spinler 3, Juliana Brown 2, Maia Paxton 2. Totals 10-42 14-33 36.
3-point goals — 2-4 (Jones 1-1, Waber 1-2, Paxton 0-1). Fouled out — Paige Kaster. Rebounds — 31 (Waber 9, Major 8, Bradley 2, Spinler 2, Avery Halstead, Kaster). Assists — 7 (Waber 3, Jones 2, Bradley, Spinler). Steals — 20 (Waber 7, Bradley 4, Major 3, Jones 2, Kaster 2, Brown, Paxton). Blocks — 0. Total fouls — 19. Turnovers — 16.
Sigourney (27) — Carly Goodwin 12, Josephine Moore 5, Zoe Webb 4, Ava Fisch 3, Amiya Smallwood 2, Rain Barthelman 1. Totals 7-31 11-20 27.
3-point goals — 2-17 (Fisch 1-6, Goodwin 1-9, Barthelman 0-1, McKinley Chittick 0-1). Fouled out — Barthelman. Rebounds — 32 (Webb 10, Moore 8, Goodwin 4, Barthelman 3, Fisch 2, Smallwood 2, Erin Dawson). Assists — 6 (Fisch 3, Moore 2, Barthelman). Steals — 12 (Fisch 5, Barthelman 2, Webb 2, Goodwin, Moore, Smallwood). Blocks — 4 (Webb 2, Barthelman, Moore). Total fouls — 22. Turnovers — 25.
