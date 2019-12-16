ALBIA – In her first year of varsity high school basketball, Sophie Waber is proving to be a quick study.
The Albia freshman led the Lady Dees to their first win of the season on Saturday, reaching double figures for the third time in four games with 10 points including eight coming in a pivotal second quarter. Danica Workman added eight points, including a pair of steals that led to breakaway lay-ups in the fourth quarter to clinch a 31-21 win over Twin Cedars.
“It’s more exciting. High school sports are a lot more fun than junior high sports,” Waber said. “My teammates have been really welcoming. It’s not really nerve-racking at all being on the court with them.”
Brooke Roby scored a game-high 14 points to lead Twin Cedars (1-6), including a pair of late 3-pointers. The Sabers scored more points in the final eight minutes (11) than the first three quarters (10) against Albia, but never got within 10 points of the Lady Dees.
Waber helped the Lady Dees open a 19-8 halftime lead, hitting four of Albia’s five field goals in the second quarter. Waber had three of Albia’s 15 steals in the game, including two steals late in the first half that drew a pair of Saber fouls, one intentional, and resulted in five of the 11 points scored by the Lady Dees.
“Driving into the paint and being aggressive is what really worked the best for me,” Waber said. “We had much better defense in this game than we have in other games. The zone defense and the trapping we were able to do really applied a lot of pressure to their point guards.”
Waber is Albia’s current leading scorer, the only player for the Lady Dees averaging double figures at 10.3 points per game. The Lady Dees have increased their offensive production by over 10 points a contest with Waber, Workman, Hallie Hindman and Ericka Archibald all averaging more points per game than last year’s top Albia scorer, Maddy Persons, showing growth early in Katy Dykes’ third season as head coach.
“We’ve got some really good, younger kids that are coming up and producing for our program,” Dykes said. “It’s fun to watch. The great thing is seeing how our older kids have helped those younger kids acclimate to the speed of the varsity game. The future of Lady Dee basketball is going to be a lot of fun.”
Albia (1-3) will head into the holiday break with a pair of South Central Conference tests. After facing Clarke on Tuesday, the Lady Dees wrap up 2019 hosting Davis County on Friday night.
“We’ve talked with the girls about the fact they should be able to compete really well with the teams we’re going to be facing this week,” Dykes said. “We have high expectations for ourselves going into the holiday break. We’re going to continue to fight and search for more wins.”