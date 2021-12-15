FAIRFIELD – Trailing 24-21 at the half, the Pella girls basketball team had to feel like they had left opportunites to go in front of the Fairfield Trojans.
Over the first eight minutes of the second half, the Little Dutch turned up the intensity, turning the game around. Anna Vander Waal scored 11 of her team-leading 18 points, sinking 11 of 12 shots from the free-throw line to help Pella pull ahead and stay ahead in a 56-51 non-conference battle of teams hoping to make conference and regional championship runs this season.
"In the locker room, we talked a lot about of defensive intensity and how it was lacking in the first half," Vander Waal said. "We let (Fairfield) score quite a bit. We turned the intensity on defensively and, offensively, we wanted to play with what the referees were giving us. They were giving a lot of fouls, so we decided to take it to the basket. Our press also gave them a lot trouble.
"I think we felt pretty good going into the second half. We knew we had the potential to give more. We just needed to be more aggressive on offense, take the shots we needed to and bring more intensity on defense."
That intensity resulted in 22 turnovers committed by Fairfield, keeping the Trojans from being able to build more than a six-point lead at any point. Eventually, Pella (4-2) was able to hold Fairfield off the scoreboard long enough to finally take the lead with a run of nine straight points scored by four different players with two free throws by Vander Waal with 2:40 left putting the Dutch on top 31-30.
"Fairfield is a really good team with really good athletes," Pella head girls basketball coach Blaine Forsythe said. "Offensively, the two sisters (Danielle and Delaney Breen) are extremely good basketball players. Everything goes through them. We just had a tough time early with some of their cutters and how patient they were on the offensive end. We kind of amped up the pressure defensively right after halftime, created a few turnovers and got some easy lay-ups on the offensive end."
Once again, the Breen sisters took turns leading Fairfield (3-2) in each half. Delaney Breen scored 12 of her 14 points in the opening half to help put the Trojans on top while Danielle Breen led all scorers with 20 points, including 14 in the second half to keep Fairfield in position to win a potential thriller sinking a game-tying 3-pointer with under four minutes left.
Anna Childerston sank a pair of free throws with 3:47 to go, putting the Little Dutch on top for good. Vander Waal doubled the lead with a steal on Fairfield's ensuing possession, driving in for a lay-up that put Pella on top 48-44.
"Vander Waal really stepped up," Fairfield head girls basketball coach Pat Pacha said. "The scouting report was to start with focusing on (Kennedy) Van Vark. We tried to stop her and Vander Waal stepped up to make some shots. That's what good teams do. They have other kids step up. We didn't have an answer for it."
The majority of the final three minutes turned into a free-throw shooting contest. That's where Pella put the game away, hitting 23 of 29 free throws in the game while Fairfield managed just 17 attempts from the charity stripe, scoring just 13 points from the line.
"We really pride ourselves on our depth. We pride ourselves on having a different leading scorer in each game," Forsythe said. "Anna made some big shots getting to the line. That was the difference in the game.
"I'm extremely proud with how the girls finished this game. It's something that we need to continue to practice and continue to get game reps at as we continue our season."
Pella finishes out the 2021 portion of the season hosting Newton on Friday and Knoxville next Tuesday in a pair of Little Hawkeye Conference contests. Fairfield, meanwhile, will look to head into the holiday break on top in the Southeast Conference standings with wins on Friday against Burlington and Monday night at home against Keokuk.