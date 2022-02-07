MOUNT PLEASANT – For the second time this season, the Ottumwa girls basketball team struggled to find points for a long stretch against the pressure defense of the Mount Pleasant Panthers.
Andrea Lopreato scored a game-high 23 points on Monday, almost twice as many as the Bulldogs scored as a team against the Panthers. Mount Pleasant scored 18 consecutive points in the first half, limiting Ottumwa to just one made field goal in the opening 16 minutes on the way to a 44-12 win in the rematch of a 43-29 win back in November by the Panthers at Evans Middle School Gymnasium that saw Mount Pleasant (10-10) score the final 19 points of that contest.
"Mount Pleasant's press killed us," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We did fine in the half-court. We just gave up too many buckets off turnovers."
Addison Ransom led Ottumwa with four points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Chloe Bradley sank a 3-pointer while Miya Fuller, responsible for the only first-half scoring for the Bulldogs, matched freshman teammate Camdyn Crouse with two points apiece against the Panthers.
Ottumwa (6-16) returns to CIML Metro conference play at fourth-ranked (5A) Des Moines Roosevelt on Monday.