KEOSAUQUA — For Isabel Manning, it was just another brilliant week on the hardwood.
For the rest of the Van Buren County girls basketball team, it might have been one of the biggest weeks of the season. While Manning finished a 3-0 week by with a third straight 30-point double-double on Saturday, scoring 39 points while hauling in 11 rebounds, the balance of Warriors paved the way to a 66-37 non-conference win over Davis County with three players reaching double figures.
"It was huge for all of us," Manning said. "We're building confidence as we go. I don't think, at the beginning of the season, none of us thought we'd be where we are right now. We're starting to realize that we can do this, we are a good team and we're going to keep improving."
Manning scored 112 points in wins at Louisa-Muscatine, Central Lee and on Saturday at home against Davis County. After outdueling Kylee Sanders, who led Louisa-Muscatine with 28 points last Monday, Manning regained the state scoring lead from future Clarke University teammate Mya Merschmann with 36 points on Tuesday in a thrilling 55-54 win at Central Lee.
This week, however, wouldn't have been nearly as successful for the Warriors (9-3) without the contributions of so many others. Kalyn Tuttle scored 10 points while Kadence Nausbaum added eight points and 10 rebounds at Louisa-Muscatine. Jaelyn Boley, a 39-percent free throw shooter, drilled two free throws in the final seconds of Tuesday's one-point win at Central Lee.
On Saturday, is was Ella Jirak's turn to step up, nearly recording her own double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Zoe Best added 10 points in the paint as the Warriors led wire-to-wire after scoring the first nine points against the Mustangs.
"You almost go in figuring you can count on 30 points from Isabel, but there's still balance for us," Van Buren County head girls basketball coach Matt Zeitler said. "Isabel had seven assists to go along with 39 points and 11 rebounds. When you get that balance and can score 66 points in a game, you're going to win a lot of ballgames."
Briley Lough led Davis County (4-10) with nine points on Saturday. The Mustangs, less than 24 hours removed from scoring a season-high 72 points in a comeback South Central Conference win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, seemed to run out of steam in the second half scoring just five points in the third quarter and 13 points in the final 16 minutes.
"We didn't have much enthusiasm nor much energy," Davis County head girls basketball coach Jeff Graves said. "We didn't seem to have as much focus, but that shouldn't take anything away from Van Buren County. Manning is a great player and she makes everyone around her better."