Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.