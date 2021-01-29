KEOSAUQUA — It was a breakout night for Cardinal senior Alexia McClure.
It still wasn't enough to take down the state's top scorer and the 15th-ranked team in Class 2A.
Isabel Manning added 32 points, becoming the first girls high school basketball player this season to top 500 points this season, as Van Buren County earned an eighth straight win on Friday night pulling away for a 60-39 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division girls basketball win over the Comets.
"We need consistency, and more balanced scoring," assessed the Cardinal head coach and former Van Buren County standout MacKenzie Ostrander, "We did have a good night in terms of our rebounding."
The Comets also played without starting point guard Emma Becker, who was ill.
Cardinal enjoyed its only lead of the night when McClure, who scored 23 points in the game, hit a 3-pointer from the left wing just 30 seconds into the game. It was the first of McClure's treys on the night. T
he Comets only other points during the first frame also came from McClure when she drove the lane for a lay-up with 1:55 on the clock, cutting the Warrior lead to 8-5. Manning would hit a jumper from the right baseline followed by a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first quarter with the Warriors on top, 13-5. Manning would score 10 of her 32 points in the first period.
Manning and McClure continued the offensive battle between the two leading scorers for each team on the night in the second quarter. Each player would score nine points during that span.
All nine of McClure's points would come in the final 2:36 of the quarter. Trailing 30-11 with under a minute left in the half, McClure hit four consecutive free throws and followed with a lay-up and a jumper at the buzzer to close the gap as the half ended with Van Buren holding a 31-19 lead.
Manning finished the first half with 19 points for the Warriors. McClure finished with 14 points for the Comets.
Just 45 seconds into the second half, McClure would open the scoring with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to nine points. The Warriors would follow with a run of nine points while holding the Comets to just two during the next 3:30 to take a 39-24 lead over the Comets.
Surging back, Cardinal scored seven unanswered points on a jump shot by Ava Ferrell, a 3-point goal by Nicoa McClure and a lay-up by Shaelyn Rupe to close the gap to just eight points. The Warriors (12-3, 10-2 SEI south) would respond in the closing minute with 3-point goals by Manning and Ella Jrak to end the third period with Van Buren holding a 44-31 edge on the Comets.
After opening the quarter with a jumper by the Comet's freshman, Sidney Meierotto, the remaining scoring came from McClure as she hit a 3-pointer, a free-throw and a short hook shot in the point as Cardinal would muster just eight points in the final frame. The Warriors would hammer home 16 points on the scoreboard.
Cardinal (4-11, 3-10 SEI south) would finish with five 3-point goals on the night while Van Buren would hit on six 3-point attempts. McClure (9.9 points per game) scored 23 of the Cardinal's 39 points on the night.
"We need to focus on our game and not the team we are playing," declared Ostrander.
Manning (state-best 31.6 points per game) would lead Van Buren with 32 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Cardinal 5 14 12 8 39
Van Buren Co. 13 18 13 16 60