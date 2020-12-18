ELDON — After scoring 39 points in each of the last two games for the Van Buren County girls basketball team, Isabel Manning finally broke through with her first 40-point effort for the Warriors in the final game of 2020.
Manning reached a new career high on Friday night in a 60-29 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Cardinal Comets. Manning scored eight in the first quarter, added 11 in the second and reached 30 points with 11 more in the third quarter before finishing with a flurry, scoring eight straight points midway through the fourth quarter including a steal and a lay-up that gave the state's leading scorer 40 points for the first time in her career.
"The only reason I'm able to get those points are these girls," said Manning of her Warrior teammates. "Especially on defense. Kadence (Nausbaum) got a lot of deflections and helped me get lay-ups off that. They helped open up a lot of the court. It's working pretty well."
Nausbaum finished with seven steals and seven assists for the Warriors, who never looked back after scoring the first seven points of the game. Shots off an inbounds pass in the post and a jumper off a defensive rebound gave Manning four of those first seven points while Ella Jirak scored on a runner while being fouled, leading to an early 3-point play.
"I thought everyone played really well. You spot Isabel her points, but everyone else played well for us," Van Buren County head girls basketball coach Matt Zeitler said. "We didn't press any, but we played a little half-court trap. Our 1-2-1 was really good. I'm very happy with where we're at going into the holiday break."
Alexia McClure led Cardinal (2-4, 2-3 SEI south) with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and the only block for the Comets. Kinsey Hissem added nine points for Cardinal, matching Jirak as the respective second-leading scorers for both teams.
Van Buren County will take a 5-2 overall record into the holiday break with a 5-1 conference record as the Warriors look to stay in the race for the SEISC south title. Cardinal wraps up 2020 on Tuesday with a conference road test at West Burlington.