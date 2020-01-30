ELDON — Makenzie Ostrander wasn't on the sidelines back on Dec. 19 when Mya Merschman had her best scoring night of the season, leading Central Lee to a 66-35 win over visiting Cardinal.
Merschman didn't duplicate her 41-point performance against the Comets on Thursday, but not for a lack of trying. Ostrander watched on from the sidelines as the Central Lee junior scored 35 points in just over 20 minutes, pacing the Hawks in a 59-39 Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division road win over the Comets.
"I was on my honeymoon in the Mexico the first time we played Central Lee, so I didn't get to experience coaching the first game," Ostrander said. "I had full faith in my assistant (Hannah Haynes). She did a great job. All I told our girls at halftime of this game was that they're playing hard. They just need to keep that up. It's not going to happen overnight."
By halftime, Central Lee had built a 38-21 lead. If not for Merschman, the Hawks could have been in trouble as the junior had 25 of the Hawks points in the opening 16 minutes, including a 14 of Central Lee's 18 points in the first quarter.
"I knew going in we were going to have a size advantage, so the plan was to pass the ball around and get the ball inside," Merschman said.
In a conference filled with talented teams (three ranked in the top 15 as of Thursday), Merschman has emerged as the top scorer averaging 24 points a game. The 6-1 junior is the fourth-best scorer in the state, showing off her versatile skills on Thursday not only posting up for points, but taking the ball to the basket from the perimeter.
"She's a lengthy guard. It's great to be that tall and still have the skills of a guard, especially in southeast Iowa," Ostrander said. "She does a great job of Euro-stepping, getting to the basket and being able break that down. I haven't seen her hit a lot of outside shots, but (Thursday night) she did."
Merschman finished the night shooting 12-17 from the field, including 3-5 from 3-point territory, while grabbing seven rebounds and collecting five steals. Central Lee (11-7, 9-6 SEI South) never trailed after five straight points by Merschman kicked off an 11-1 run to close out the opening period for the Hawks, opening an 18-9 lead.
"It just seems like, whoever we play against, someone does something against us they don't usually do," Ostrander said. "That's why you have good ball players on good teams. The most difficult matchup in this conference is probably (Van Buren junior) Isabel Manning, but the one thing Merschman has on her side is her size and her ability to finish around the basket."
Cardinal finished the game on a 12-2 run, including four points in the final seconds from Maddie Cloke to join Kolbie Bass with eight for the Comets. Lydia Moses led Cardinal (2-14, 1-12 SEI South) with 14 points, hitting her first four shots from the field as the Comets continue to grow on the court in Ostrander's first year as head coach.
"If you end games on a higher note, it can help you end a season on a higher note," Ostrander said. "For this program, that's a huge deal. Every win counts no matter how you get it. If we can get a few more wins before this season is over, it will really excel the confidence of these girls.
"They've never had a coach that's made them do a bunch of things in the offseason. We're going to continue to work, we're going to go to camps and we're going to focus on the fundamentals so that we can get a jump start next year on working on offense, defense and how we're going to execute on both ends of the court."