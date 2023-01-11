MORAVIA — Getting the ball in the basket has been a struggle at times for the Moravia High School girls basketball team.
That was not the case on Tuesday night. The Mohawks sank 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, including nine in the first half, reaching 50 points in a game for first time this season during a 55-22 Bluegrass Conference win over Moulton-Udell.
"Coming into this season, I don't think we ever expected to have a game where had that much of a point difference," Moravia senior Lauren Long said. "We did a good job moving the ball around and getting everyone involved in the scoring."
Long and Keelie Anderson would set the pace early for Moravia, combining to score 15 points in the first quarter including four made 3-pointers in the first five minutes. Anderson finished with a game-high 23 points for the Mohawks, shooting 9-20 from the field including 5-13 from beyond the 3-point arc, while Long scored 12 points while collecting a game-high seven steals on defense.
"We did a lot of good team-bonding and got a good warm-up in before the game," Long said. "We had a really hard stretch of games last week. We didn't our best Friday at Murray (a 51-44 loss) or Saturday at Centerville (a 63-13 loss). I don't know what happened, but our attitude totally shifted from where it was this past weekend.
"Everyone took the game on to play at our best and play hard here at home."
Madison Barber led Moulton-Udell with nine points, shooting 3-6 from 3-point territory in the loss. The Eagles were outrebounded 53-30 by the Mohawks, allowing Moravia to nearly double M-U in field goal attempts (67-39) in the contest.
"I knew Moravia had a couple kids of shooting the ball well. Part of that was that we didn't rotate well early and we didn't rebound throughout the contest," M-U head girls basketball coach Jason Ogden said. "When you get multiple looks early, that makes the basket look good. Once they got going, they shot the ball really well.
"We tried to make some adjustments and Moravia kind of cooled off in the second half, but by that point it was too late."
Moravia (4-7, 2-5 Bluegrass) hosts Wayne on Thursday for a non-conference contest before heading to Garden Grove Friday for a Bluegrass battle with Mormon Trail. Moulton-Udell (0-12, 0-7 Bluegrass) returns home to face Melcher-Dallas on Friday seeking to snap a 15-game losing streak.
"We know that our deficiency right now is putting the ball in the hoop," Ogden said. "It's hard not to get your head down, but I'm seeing girls out there even in the second half still diving for the basketball. That's all I ask is that our girls give that effort for all 32 minutes. You never know what that can lead to.
"I tell the story all the time of having a teammate in baseball when I was in high school that was only on the team because he kept chasing down foul balls. That guy ended up hitting a pinch-hit two-run homer and wound up in the starting line-up the rest of the year. You never know what can happen if you keep giving effort. If you keep working, it'll pay off somewhere down the road."
