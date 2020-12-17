MORAVIA — One night after edging a Bluegrass Conference rival, the Moravia girls basketball team had a chance at another close win on their home floor on Thursday.
Pride of Iowa Conference opponent East Union turned the tables on the Mohawks, rallying in the fourth quarter after seeing an eight-point lead disappear. The Eagles scored the final five points over the final two minutes to clinch a 38-33 win over Moravia.
"Tonight was a change for us, we usually play our best in the first half then cool off," stated the Lady Mohawk head girls basketball coach Derek Reischauer. "Tonight, we got behind and had to come out strong in the second half."
Isabel Hanes scored 13 points while Gracie Hoffman added nine points and 14 rebounds for the Mohawks (5-2, 2-1 Bluegrass), who shook off a rough third quarter to edge Twin Cedars in Bluegrass Conference action.
"We knew going into this game we were facing an improved Twin Cedars team and it was going to be a tough outing," Reischauer said. "We started off well but came out flat in the second half. We didn't have a lot of energy or focus on what we were trying to do in the third quarter. That has happened a few times this year and is something we will address.
"That being said we are really happy with the win, any win is a good win and it gets some momentum going forward with two more games this week."
After trailing 10-6 entering the second period of play, things didn't get much better for Moravia in the first half of play. With East Union leading 17-6, Moravia would close the gap slightly scoring 10 points in the quarter to close out the half trailing 21-16.
"We challenged the team at half to come out with more intensity and focus," said Reischauer.
Hannah Starr would hit a jumper from the right baseline to open the third frame, closing the gap to 21-18. With East Union (1-5) leading 29-21, the Lady Mohawks would score the final five points of the quarter in the last 1:40 of play to end the period trailing 29-26.
Kim Chandanais hit two free throws with 6:45 left in the game, bringing the Mohawks within in a single point. Starr then converted on one of two free-throws attempts to tie the game at 29-29.
Chandanais hit a jump shot from the left baseline to give Moravia a 31-30 lead. East Union would answer back, scoring eight of the final 10 points including all five points in the final 1:43 to avoid falling to 0-6 on the season.
Ronnie Cormeny and Anaya Keith would each finish with eight points to Moravia (4-3) while Chandanais finished with 12. Hanes led the Mohawks in rebounds with nine.
"We continue to play solid defense," noted Reischauer. "We need to put the ball in the hoop."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring:
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
East Union 10 11 8 9 38
Moravia 6 10 10 7 33