ALBIA — Late free throws by Briley Lough and Macy Hill helped rally Davis County in the final game of the regular season on Friday night.
The Mustangs edged Albia, 42-39, in the South Central Conference finale for both teams. Davis County earned its second win in less than a week over the Lady Dees after winning 55-45 in Bloomfield six nights earlier, clinching the victory after a potential game-tying 3-point attempt by Sophie Waber fell just short.
Albia took charge of the first quarter, scoring on a layup by Jennifer Jones-Kelley just 45 seconds into the game. Following two free throws by Halle Hindman, Danica Workman hit a jumper from the right baseline to put the Lady Dees in front 6-0.
Following a field goal by Davis County, Halle Hindman hit a lay-up, was fouled and converted on the free throw for a 3-point play as the Lady Dees led 9-2. The Mustangs closed out the quarter on two scores and trailed 9-6 as the teams entered the second period of play.
The second period of play showed some extraordinary skill from the free throw line by both teams as both teams combined to connect on 15 of 17 free throw attempts. Albia hit eight of nine attempts. Davis County hit seven of eight.
Tied at 18-18 with seven seconds remaining in the half, Davis County's Jalee Lough connected on both ends of a one-and-one free throw, sending the Mustangs to half with a narrow 20-18 lead.
Hindman six of her game high 15 points for the Lady Dees during the third frame. With the scored tied 28-28, the Mustangs hit a lay-up to end the quarter holding a minuscule 30-28 lead.
"Halle was face-guarded the entire game, but still came up big with 15 points," assessed Lady Dees coach Katy Dykes.
Davis County continued to hold a narrow lead into the final quarter. Hindman's put back drew the Lady Dees within one point as they trailed 36-35.
With 3:18 left in the game, Jones-Kelley stepped to the line and hit two free throws to give Albia a 37-36 lead. Davis County outscored Albia 6-2 in the final 2:30 to close out the win.
Hindman notched 15 points for Albia, with Workman adding six and Sophia Weber scoring five for the Lady Dees. Sophia Young led Davis County with 11 points while Briley Lough added nine with four points coming in the final run for the Mustangs.
The Lady Dees (5-13, 2-10 SCC) wrap up the regular season at Cardinal on Monday before preparing to open Class 3A postseason play on Saturday, Feb. 13 at West Burlington. Davis County (6-15, 5-7 SCC) will open the postseason at SCC champion Centerville on Saturday, Feb. 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Davis County 6 14 16 12 42
Albia 9 9 10 11 39