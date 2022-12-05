CENTERVILLE — By the time the final buzzer sounded on Friday, the Davis County girls basketball team had been whistled for 32 fouls with three players having fouled out.
And yet, somehow, the Mustangs found a way to come out on top in their South Central Conference opener. It took a career night from a freshman starter and several clutch plays to overcome both foul trouble and a dominant night in the post from a Centerville newcomer to earn a 68-59 road win over the Redettes at Lakeview Gymnasium.
"A lot of it comes down to grit," Davis County senior Sophia Young said. "We showed a lot of grit. We really wanted to win. That was our main goal. Coach (Jeff) Graves really set us up for it. In every timeout, he told us a new play we could run. He gave us something new so we didn't get stuck running the same offense over and over again.
"We kept our heads up. We didn't give up on ourselves. We were aggressive when we went for the ball, even when it didn't go our way."
The wild contest featured 10 ties and eight lead changes during a contest that got off to a rough start with nine combined turnovers in the first three minutes. Davis County had the early advantage, scoring the first five points while holding the lead throughout the first quarter.
Centerville rallied to finally catch the Mustangs early in the second quarter on a pair of free throws by Rachel George with 6:10 left in the first half. George and Adrianna Howard presented a problem in the post throughout the night, combining for 44 points and 28 rebounds for the Redettes.
"We had a select girl that would face guard Rachel and she still found a way to nearly score 20 points," Young said. "Centerville was also really good a hitting their free throws. That hurt us a lot when they made their free throws with our fouling."
Howard benefitted the most from the foul difficulties of the Mustangs, hitting 11 of 14 attempts from the free throw line for Centerville. The former Moulton-Udell standout finished with 27 points and 20 rebounds in just her second game in a Redette uniform.
"She's still working on her ball handling," Centerville head girls basketball coach Taylor Lawson said of Howard. "She's a player and she's going to be great as she continues to learn and develop."
Davis County (2-1, 1-0 SCC) was able to overcome 17 fouls in the first half, including four called on starting center Ella Porter, to hold a slim 33-32 lead at the half thanks to an 11-point effort by Reese Humphrey. Centerville (1-1, 0-1 SCC) was able to regain the lead during a back-and-fourth third quarter, opening a 45-40 advantage thanks to a six-point run that including consecutive baskets by Rhegan McDonalds along with a steal and lay-up by George.
With the game hanging in the balance, Young found Jalee Lough for a clutch 3-pointer before rolling in the tying shot in the final seconds of the third quarter to tie the game at 45-45. Young would put Davis County ahead for good scoring the first two of the 23 points put up by the Mustangs including 11 points in the final five minutes scored by freshman Kennedy Skaggs, who led Davis County with a career-high 16 points.
"Kennedy is doing a great job finishing her shots. She's a great asset to our team," Young said. "It was getting tough out there at times, but we've got girls off the bench that can come in and do the same thing as some of our starters."
Young matched Humphrey with 14 points for the Mustangs while dishing out a game-high eight assists. Centerville struggled down the stretch with turnovers, committing 24 in the contest as Davis County scored 16 of the final 24 points over the final five minutes during a game-clinching 16-6 run.
"I think Coach Graves lit a fire under us," Young said. "He's the best motivator you'll ever meet. When he tells you to go get something, you go get it."
Davis County will need some more grit to topple sixth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday. The Rockets improved to 4-0 on the season by winning their SCC opener on Friday, pulling away in the second half for a 55-36 win over Albia.
Centerville will look to bounce back at home on Tuesday night hosting Cardinal in SCC action. The Comets (1-1, 0-1 SCC) will look to earn a second straight win in Appanoose County after bouncing back quickly from a 70-33 SCC loss to Knoxville on Friday with a 38-35 non-conference win at Moravia on Saturday.
"We just have to keep some key girls out of foul trouble," Lawson said. "We've been in foul trouble in both of our games so far. We've had to learn how to play with foul and play a little more conservative on the defensive end while still getting after it on the offensive end."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.