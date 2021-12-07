BLOOMFIELD – Four nights after coming up just short of knocking off the defending South Central Conference champions, Davis County took on the challenge of the conference's only other unbeaten team on Tuesday.
This time, the Mustangs were able to put away unbeaten Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Following a tight first half which saw the teams battling back and forth, exchanging several lead changes, the third quarter would determine the outcome as the Mustangs held off EBF, 45-41, after outscoring the Rockets 16-8 in the first eight minutes of the second half.
"Playing on the road in conference play, it can get pretty physical," noted EBF head coach Tony Fenton.
With a little over a minute to play in the first half, two free throws by Briley Lough snapped a 20-20 tie. Sophia Young added a putback with 50 seconds left in the second quarter, putting Davis County in front 24-20.
The opening of the second half would see a lay-up by Whitney Klyn and a short jumper by Ruth Gutch for EBF, tying the score at 24-24. With just over five minutes left in the third quarter, Davis County head coach Jeff Graves called a time out and delivered a fiery message his team.
Davis County responded with consecutive 3-point goals by Macy Hill, kicking off an eight-point run. The Mustangs outscored the Rockets, 16-5, over the final five minutes of the third quarter to open a 40-28 lead.
"Our girls won't melt under a little fire," quipped Graves. " I coached these girls in junior high and they know what to expect."
The Rockets would close the gap in the final frame. Klyn scored five points in the quarter, but it wasn't enough as EBF ran out of gas in their bid to rally for a win that would have maintained a perfect record for the Rockets.
"Our legs were a little weary," noted Fenton. "We also had a player out and need to get healthy."
Klyn led the Rockets in scoring with 15 points and added four blocked shots. Sarah Schutt and Molly Shafer each added eight rebounds for the Rockets while Gutch added seven rebounds and eight points.
Hill led the Mustangs in scoring with 15 points. Jalee Lough added 11 points and Young scored eight.
EBF (4-1, 1-1 SCC) hosts Clarke on Friday night before welcoming in Pekin on Saturday for a non-conference contest. Davis County (2-2, 1-1 SCC) will also be in action this weekend, traveling to Corydon to face Wayne on Saturday night.