ALBIA – Just like in volleyball, passing the basketball lead to incredible results at the net.
Morgan Petefish and Briley Lough know this well, having played four years of high school volleyball together for the Davis County Mustangs. Those instincts helped the teammates connect on the basketball court midway through the fourth quarter Friday night in Albia.
Leading 38-27 and struggling for points in the second half, the Mustangs turned to an old-school play with a new-school name to secure the first South Central Conference win the season. Lough found Petefish cutting the basket off a backdoor screen, leading to a lay-up that keyed an 8-2 run, clinching a 48-34 win over the Lady Dees.
“That’s actually a new play we just put in called Bulldog,” Petefish said. “Usually, you don’t get the two posts coming outside unless you run a four or five-out, so it kind of differs from what we usually do.
“After I get the pass at the top, our point guard, sets a back screen for me and they really lose sight of her. It kind of leaves me an open lane and kind of keeps the defense with their heads spinning. It left a great, open lane for a wide-open pass to the basket.”
The Mustangs never trailed, scoring the first 10 points of the game on Friday. Hannah Schooley led the way with 15 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter as Davis County put 22 points on the board, breaking down the court whenever possible to set up open looks on offense.
“These girls have been running since fifth grade. That’s the way they grew up playing the game,” Davis County head girls basketball coach Dave Mason said. “You could actually tell later in the game, when we were trying to slow it down, how much it impacted them.”
The Mustangs couldn’t find the same fast-break points in the third quarter. Schooley’s 3-pointer off an inbounds pass was the only field goal over an eight-minute span as Albia chipped away at a 19-point deficit, getting within 36-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We got pretty comfortable in the first quarter. After that, we kind of fell apart a little bit,” Schooley said. “Fortunately, we were there to hold on to each other.”
Albia never got closer than 11 despite an incredible night in the post from sophomore Ayana Thomas. Besides leading the Lady Dees with a career-high 18 points, Thomas had a career night on the glass racking up 17 rebounds to keep Albia (1-5, 0-5 SCC) in the game until the final four-minute run by the Mustangs.
“She has phenomenal court awareness,” Albia head girls basketball coach Katy Dykes said. “She’s young, but we’ve seen her develop the last couple of years. She needed some time on the junior varsity, but she has really shined in practice. We brought her up to the varsity and she’s been an exceptional component to our team.”
Another sophomore, Sophia Young, scored 12 points for the Mustangs while Petefish added 11 points and seven rebounds. Davis County (4-4, 1-3 SCC) returns to action at Putnam County in Missouri on Jan. 3 while Albia hosts Pleasantville in non-conference action on the same night.