NEW LONDON — Reese Humphrey went down with an injury in the first quarter, not long after fellow returning upperclassman Sophia Young went to the bench with two early fouls.
It would take a whole lot more than that to slow down the Davis County girls basketball team on Saturday. Jalee Lough stepped up to pick up the scoring slack, pouring all 19 of her team-best 19 points in the first half helping the Mustangs jump out to a 41-22 halftime lead before limiting New London to just six points in the second half of a 70-28 season-opening win over the Tigers.
"It's really different going from being one of the younger members of the team to being one of the leaders," Lough said. "It feels weird having everyone look up to you, but it has to get done. Everyone needs someone to lean on. I'm just glad that I could be there for the team."
Lough scored 10 points in the first quarter on Saturday, hitting four field goals including a pair of 3-pointers as the Mustangs raced out to a 21-10 lead. Davis County doubled New London in total field goal attempts (74-37), making four times as many field goals as the Tigers (28-7) using tenacious defense to stymie New London throughout the contest forcing 38 turnovers in 32 minutes.
"Everything we stressed in practice, the girls executed in the game," Davis County head girls basketball coach Jeff Graves said. "We pushed the ball, played good man-to-man defense. We talked about how it was going to take everyone to win. We had a girl go out with a concussion and another wind up in foul trouble. We had to go 11 deep and needed all 11 people to play."
Davis County never looked back and consecutive steals led to breakaway baskets during a 6-0 run that snapped an early 2-2 tie. The Mustangs collected 15 steals while not giving away the same opportunities on the offensive end of the court.
"We put a lot of pressure on them," said Davis County junior Laynee Moore after scoring eight points and hauling in six rebounds on Saturday. "We like to push the basketball. Our fast-break is definitely our best offense. We love to put on that pressure and use it to take off."
Davis County not only dominated defensively, but began to dominate on the glass as the game continued. Ella Porter led the way inside with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double as the Mustangs finished the night with a 51-33 rebounding edge over the Tigers.
"We were definitely the team that was in better shape. I think running every night at practice definitely paid off for us," Porter said. "We're going to get after every 50-50 ball we can. Our goal is to out-hustle everyone we go up against."
Davis County proved on Saturday they might just have the depth to make that happen. Of the 11 players that played in the season opener for the Mustangs (1-0), nine scored at least one point while 10 different players finished with multiple rebounds and at least one steal.
"We've talked a lot about communicating for all 32 minutes. Every girl on that floor played with plenty of energy and helped their teammates out just by letting them know who to guard and where to go on the court," Graves said. "We even had a girl suggest a wrinkle in a play that worked out a couple of times. This is a very coachable team. They're great listeners and they work hard."
In the end, the Davis County girls made the most noise in a very unique environment. The mid-afternoon weekend contest featured no starting line-ups, or any pre-game music, coming over the speakers leaving the talk of the Mustangs to stand out in the otherwise secluded environment.
"It was dead in the gym when we were warming up, but we all knew we had to get more energy," Lough said. "When we came here during my sophomore year (a 44-26 win for New London in 2020), it was not good. We knew we were going to have to create our own energy."
Natalie Burden led New London, scoring 19 of the 28 points for the Tigers (0-2) on Saturday. Davis County will be back in action for their home opener against Fort Madison on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
