BLOOMFIELD — One year earlier, the Davis County High School girls basketball season got off to a rough start in New London.
Jalee Lough hadn't forgotten. Neither did the rest of her Mustang teammates as Saturday's season-opening rematch proved to be one-sided revenge for Davis County earning a 63-18 win over the Tigers.
"Last year, we went to New London and got beat," Lough said, referencing a 44-26 loss to the Tigers that featured 24-rebound performance by Keaura Williams last November. "This year, we wanted to get our heads on straight and go straight at them to show them this is our place and we should win.
"Defense is a big key for Davis County basketball."
It certainly proved to be the decisive factor on Saturday in the season opener for the Mustangs, who were almost magicians at times appearing out of nowhere into the passing lanes of New London players. Davis County collected 11 steals in the first quarter alone, adding 15 more in the second quarter and 14 more in the second half finishing with 40 steals in the first 32 minutes of the season.
"The girls did so much off-season work and I was nervous because I wasn't sure how it would transfer into a game," Davis County head girls basketball coach Jeff Graves said. "I was very pleased with what I saw. They've had two very good weeks of practice. They've been very mentally sharp through everything to prepare for the season.
"We still feel like we're going to hang our hat this season on man-to-man defense. I think we've got some people that can play it."
Sophia Young put the first four points of the Davis County basketball season on the board, fittingly using a steal to go coast-to-coast for her second basket of the opening minutes. Steals would translate to 14 of Davis County's first 25 points, allowing the Mustangs to open a 25-3 lead heading into the second quarter.
"We work hard at getting into the passing lanes," Graves said. "Behind the passing lane was ball-side, help-side that we drill into them all the time so they're gone for a steal if the girls do catch it. We had some good help that kept (New London) from getting an open look to the basket with some good post help."
The Mustangs never let up, showing incredible endurance during the first game of the season. Davis County had 10 different players that produced points on Saturday with nine of those players collecting at least one of the team's 40 steals.
"We've ran them hard for two weeks and even ran them hard on Thursday night before going light on Friday," Graves said. "I was hoping there was still something left in their legs. It looked like we did. Maybe the girls were in better basketball shape than I thought."
Briley Lough would ultimately lead the balanced attack of the Mustangs with 13 points, edging out Hill who led all scorers in the opening half with 12 points as Davis County built a commanding 41-5 lead, allowing just one field goal and 11 shot attempts to New London.
"We knew our defense was going to be tough. We work on it every single night," Jalee Lough said after collecting a game-high six steals and three assists. "It's pretty much engraved in our brains. Our defense is what we pride ourselves on.
It was a pretty good start. It's got us pretty excited for the season."
Natalie Burden would come on in the second half to finish with a team-leading 10 points for the Tigers, who fell to 0-2 on the season. New London lost, 71-15, to Winfield-Mount Union on Friday night.
Davis County will get a much tougher test on Tuesday night at Fort Madison. The defending Southeast Conference champions beat the Mustangs, 60-50, in Bloomfield last season.
"Fort Madison has some good guards that will provide us with a really good early-season challenge," Graves said. "I think the girls believe they can make things happen now. It's a cliche, but right now we're going to work on ourselves to get better every night."