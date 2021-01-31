BLOOMFIELD — For a team playing for the third time in three nights, trying to avoid three straight losses, the Davis County girls basketball team had no problem getting off to a strong start Saturday night in a South Central Conference clash with Albia.
Despite a big offensive night from Halle Hindman, the Mustangs rode an early surge of momentum that helped establish a 10-point opening quarter lead against the Lady Dees. Briley Lough racked up a double-double for the Mustangs with 15 points and 14 rebounds in a 55-45 win on Senior Night for the Davis County basketball program, snapping an overall five-game losing streak.
"That's been a staple for us, to start strong," said Morgan Petefish, one of three Davis County girls basketball players honored on Senior Night. "The last couple of games, we've struggled with coming out with our heads on fire. We've taken too long to get fired up and get into the groove. This time, it felt so natural. It wasn't rushed. There's a big difference when you can move naturally at a quicker pace and avoid rushing into it."
Davis County came out in an aggressive man-to-man defense, giving Albia problems early. The Lady Dees managed just four points in the opening seven minutes as the Mustangs built a 14-4 lead.
"We don't see many teams that play a man defense like Davis County does," noted Albia head coach, Katy Dykes. "We worked on it in practice, but it is different when you get into a game situation."
Albia did attack the aggressive man defense, which resulted in the Lady Dees going to the free throw line 31 times on the night as they converted on 20 shots from the charity line. Hindman hit on 10 free throws as part of her game-high 19 points.
The Mustangs came out of the chute hitting two free throws and a 3-pointer by Jalee Lough to take a 5-0t lead before Sophie Waber put the Lady Dees on the scoreboard with a lay-up. Hindman's jumper with four seconds left in the first quarter closed the gap to 14-6 heading into the second period of play.
Albia would hit on eight of 10 free throw attempts during the second quarter as they increased their offensive production. Hindman hit on three of four free throw attempts, Paige Kaster scored on a lay-up and Waber hit two free throws to end the half with the Lady Dees cutting an 18-point deficit down to 27-16.
Hindman and Allison Major each hit 3-pointers during the third frame as the Lady Dees again increased their offensive production from the previous two quarters, scoring 11 points. Macy Hill, who finished with 13 points, hit consecutive 3-point attempts midway through the frame to increase the Davis County lead to 43-27 heading into the final period of play.
Trailing Davis County 48-33, Albia would score the next five points on a lay-up and free throw by Hindman and a hook shot in the paint by Waber to close the gap to 10 points with three minutes left to play. With Davis County leading 52-42, Major hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the game out as the Lady Dees fell to the Mustangs of Davis County by a 55-45 score.
Waber was also in double figures with 12 points. Hindman and Jenny Jones-Kelley each grabbed six rebounds for Albia.
"Halle has been our leader and has been getting better and better every game," noted Dykes. "Sophie gives us a steady point guard."
Rebounding proved to be a huge factor in favor of the Mustangs. Petefish nearly record a double-double of her own, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds before getting an emotional sendoff with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter before sharing a hug on the bench with fellow senior Isabella Tranquillo.
"I actually sprained my ankle during the first set of my volleyball Senior Night, so I didn't even get to finish that match," Petefish said. "It was nice to be able to finish it out, see the end of the game and not be in the hospital."
Albia (5-12, 2-8) stunned Fairfield, 47-44, on Monday ahead of a trip to SCC co-leader Knoxville on Tuesday. Davis County (5-14, 4-6) heads to the Charger Dome on Tuesday to face Chariton in Lucas County. The Lady Dees and Mustangs will meet again this Friday night in Albia.
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Albia 6 10 11 18 45
Davis County 14 13 16 12 55