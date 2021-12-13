ELDON – The Davis County girls basketball team has proven they can hang in against the talented teams of the South Central Conference.
What the Mustangs are truly hang their hat on, however, is their tenacious defense. The Cardinal Comets were the most recent team to be stymied by the length and athleticism of a man-to-man attack that helped Davis County put away a 39-20 non-conference win on Monday night, allowing just eight field goals and 17-percent shooting from the field to the Comets.
"We didn't shoot that well, but we played good defense. We forced several turnovers and several tough shots," Davis County head girls basketball coach Jeff Graves said. "We were able to overplay the passing lanes and forced a lot of five-counts. We didn't shoot as well, but we had some good post feeds.
"We may not have shot as well as I would have liked, but when you hold a team to 20 points, that's a defensive effort I'll take every night."
Cardinal (3-5) was able to strike first on a deep baseline jumper by Ava Ferrell and a 3-point play by Kinsey Hissem, giving the Comets a 5-3 lead in the early minutes. Hissem put back in shots in the post off blocked shots by the Mustangs, giving Cardinal the early offensive punch.
"We got some quality looks from the field," Cardinal head girls basketball coach Chris Becker said. "Defensively, I thought we hung right in there in the first half holding Davis County to just 17 points.
"Unfortunately, we only scored 10 points."
Hissem's second putback of the opening quarter proved to be the second-to-last field goal Cardinal would score in the first half. Cynthia Albert would find Emma Becker for a field goal to open the second quarter, tying the score at 9-9.
From there, Macy Hill would take over for the Mustangs. The Davis County senior buried a tiebreaking 3-pointer from the corner with seven minutes left in the half before adding three free throws over the next three minutes, lifting the Mustangs to a 15-9 lead.
"I felt like I've been struggling shooting the ball lately. It was important for me to hit a 3-pointer when we needed to make something happen," Hill said. "Defensively, to only allow about five points a quarter was huge for us. Our pressure getting up on the wings made (Cardinal) uncomfortable."
Hissem led the Comets with 11 points, including five points on consecutive possessions that instantly cut a 13-point Davis County lead down to 25-17 midway through the third quarter. The Mustangs (4-2) responded by crashing the glass, collecting 40 of the first 69 rebounds in the game with third-chance putbacks by Hill and Jalee Lough capping a 7-0 run to close the period giving Davis County a 32-17 lead.
"It's really cool to see what we can do starting with our defense," Hill said. "I think the fact that we've still been able to pull out games playing this way, even in the conference, speaks to the talent of our conference and how well we stack up against them.
"It's encouraging to see how competitive we are. In my time with this team, we've been beaten pretty badly by some of those conference teams. It's really fun to see how much closer we are. I think we've got a chance to hang in there and contend for that conference title this year."
Davis County's SCC championship pursuit continues this week with games against Knoxville and Albia. Cardinal, meanwhile, will look to snap a two-game losing streak in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play at Van Buren County on Friday seeking to snap a 12-game losing streak to the Warriors that dates back nearly six years.
"Davis County is a really aggressive defensive team that was really athletic, but getting shots to fall has kind of been a theme for us this year," Becker said. "I applaud their effort. These overall effort of the girls was outstanding. They continue to work hard for me and continue to grow and get better each day. That's all I can ask for."