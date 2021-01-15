BLOOMFIELD — Stay calm.
Easier said than done at times on a basketball floor. Down by 11 points at halftime, most teams find it nearly impossible to stay calm.
The advice of head coach Jeff Graves, however, carried the Davis County girls basketball team back in the second half on Friday in a South Central Conference tussle with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Mustangs stayed calm, and wrecked havoc on the Rockets in the final 16 minutes rallying for a 72-61 win on Friday night snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
"If you don't stay calm, bad things will happen," Davis County sophomore Sophia Young said. "We just passed the ball and made sure everything was going well. At one point, we kind of got mad at ourselves for not doing as well on the boards and scoring. We got after it a lot more in the second half than we did in the first half."
EBF used a rebounding edge to create several second-chance scoring opportunities. Brooke Shafer and Aliya Wagamon converted putbacks on consecutive possessions into conventional 3-point plays during an 11-0 run late in the first half that helped the Rockets open a 40-27 lead.
"Coach Graves had a thing on the board in the locker room about how Eddyville mainly gets their points on rebounds and putting it back up," Young said. "That's basically what happened in the first half. I think, in the second half, we kind of shut them down once we got the boards."
EBF would ultimately narrowly edge out Davis County on the glass, 49-48, despite a second-half resurgence inside from Briley Lough who finished with a game-high 14 rebounds on Friday and 32 total rebounds collected in two wins over the Rockets this season. The Rockets found it tough to score without the offensive rebounds, managing just three field goals including just two without the aid of a rebound as the Mustangs narrowed an 11-point halftime deficit down to a single point as EBF entered the fourth clinging to a 49-48 lead.
"We just couldn't buy a basket in the second half," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "Even when we got a rebound, we missed several putbacks. We struggled in the second half to but the ball in the basket.
"We won the first half. They won the second half. The second half is always the one you want to win."
Davis County surged ahead in the fourth quarter as Macy Hill came alive, scoring on a putback of her own on the first possession of the period to give Davis County the lead. Hill added a 3-pointer from the top of the key and a free throw following a basket by Young, who added her own free throw during a 10-0 start to the final quarter capped by Hill's shot over two defenders after a save on the baseline by Lough to put the Mustangs ahead 58-49.
"Getting rebounds was what killed us in the first half," Hill said. "Aggression made a big difference in this game. It was all about getting around them and getting to the hoop to get that basketball."
Hill finished with a game-high 24 points for the Mustangs while Young produced one her finest floor games, scoring 17 points while hauling in nine rebounds, dishing out six assists and coming up with seven steals. The Mustangs collected 11 of their 15 steals in the second half using a trapping defense to continue to fluster the Rockets.
"We've gained a lot of confidence since the holiday break," Hill said. "Sophia stepping up really kept us going. It was huge when we got the momentum going in our favor. It put all the pressure on them down the stretch."
Brooke Shafer scored 17 points to lead EBF (5-8, 3-4 SCC), scoring all 17 points in the first half. Sarah Schutt added 10 points including the final two on a jumper in the final minute to pull the Rockets within 68-61 before Young and Hill closed the game from the foul line.
Jalee Lough added 12 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers including a clutch shot with Davis County leading 61-54 midway through the fourth. Morgan Petefish scored 13 points, including seven in the third quarter to help spark the Mustang comeback.
Davis County (4-9, 3-4 SCC) heads to Van Buren County on Saturday to face state scoring leader Isabel Manning and the Warriors at approximately 4:30 p.m. EBF hosts Ankeny Christian Academy on Monday before returning to SCC action Tuesday at home against Clarke.