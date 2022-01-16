BLOOMFIELD — It was a fitting end to Saturday's contest.
Sophia Young stole the ball and drove in for a lay-up. It was Young's eighth steal, her seventh field goal and her game-best 17th point as the Mustangs routinely turned defense into instant offense on the way to a 57-42 non-conference win over Van Buren County.
"Our strongest key for Davis County basketball is our defense," Young said. "When we start out in a 1-3-1 zone, it really gets the other team frustrated. That's what gets our motivation up, which leads to our steals and our points."
While Young finished the with the most individual steals in the game, she was hardly the only Mustang player to step up defensively. Seven different Davis County players had at least one of the team's 26 steals collected in the game.
"We were able to get out and put some good pressure on (Van Buren County) defensively," Davis County head girls basketball coach Jeff Graves said. "Offensively, we executed pretty well and got some very good shots."
Turnovers ultimately kept the Warriors from capitalizing on the positive aspects of their play. Van Buren County hit nearly half of their field goal attempts in the first half, including several quality jumpers and finished with a 46-36 rebounding edge to keep the Mustangs from running away.
That was until six straight turnovers allowed Davis County to score 11 unanswered points, a run that would help the Mustangs head into the second half with a 36-27 lead.
"There were certainly things in this game that were encouraging for us, but at the end of the day, Davis County worked harder than we did," Van Buren County head girls basketball coach Marley Hall said. "Davis County is very scrappy. They're hard-nosed and they work hard. We tend to get caught back on our heels a little bit. That's going to lose you some games."
Kadence Nusbaum led Van Buren County with 16 points, including a pair of steals that led to lay-ups in the opening minute of the second half, cutting Davis County's lead to five. Young and Macy Hill answered with scores off steals as part of a 6-0 response by the Mustangs, opening a 46-34 lead after three quarters.
"This week has been kind of inconsistent with practices. We had three games, so we didn't have practice on Wednesday and had school called off on Friday due to the weather," Graves said. "We haven't practiced for awhile, but I thought we were still pretty sharp."
Hill added 16 points for Davis County in the win. Ivy Davidson worked her way to a double-double for Van Buren County, finishing with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Davis County (10-5) returns to the court on Thursday as the Mustangs make the trip to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to face the Rockets, who currently are just one game back of Centerville in the South Central Conference standings looking to stay on pace to at least earn a share of the SCC title. After going four straight seasons without winning at least 10 games, Davis County has now accomplished that feat twice in the last three years having won their 10th game in 2020 with just one game left in the regular season.
"Compared to this year from last year (a 7-16 season for the Mustangs), our chemistry has grown so much," Young said. "We work so much better together. We're not selfish. We always find the open player and make sure they get the quality shot attempt they've worked for."
Van Buren County (2-10) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play on Tuesday at home against Holy Trinity.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davis County 57, Van Buren County 42
VBC 15 12 7 8 — 42
DC 22 14 10 11 — 57
VAN BUREN COUNTY (40) — Kadence Nusbaum 16, Ivy Davidson 13, Annabelle Cormier 6, Shea Scott 4, Zoe Best 2, Jaelyn Boley 1. Totals 17-51 4-14 40.
3-point goals — 4-10 (Cormier 2-4, Nusbaum 2-4, Scott 0-2). Rebounds — 46 (Davidson 12, Best 7, Boley 7, Nusbaum 6, Scott 4, Cormier 2, Callie Kracht 2, Addison Brauns). Assists — 14 (Best 4, Boley 3, Cormier, 3, Scott 2, Kracht, Nusbaum). Steals — 9 (Nusbaum 3, Boley 2, Best, Cormier, Davidson, Kracht). Blocks — 5 (Best 5). Total fouls — 11. Turnovers — 35.
DAVIS COUNTY (57) — Sophia Young 17, Macy Hill 16, Briley Lough 6, Sydney Henderson 4, Ella Porter 4, Laynee Moore 3, Jalee Lough 3, Reese Humphrey 2, Isabelle Settles 2. Totals 23-71 9-13 57.
3-point goals — 2-10 (J. Lough 1-4, Hill 1-6). Rebounds — 36 (Henderson 8, Hill 7, B. Lough 7, Porter 4, Young 3, Settles 2, Moore). Assists — 14 (Settles 4, B. Lough 3, J. Lough 2, Young 2, Hill, Humphrey, Porter). Steals — 26 (Young 8, B. Lough 5, Hill 4, Porter 3, Settles 3, J. Lough 2, Moore). Blocks — 2 (Henderson, B. Lough). Total fouls — 10. Turnovers — 15.