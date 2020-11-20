EDDYVILLE — There were certainly similarities between last year's season opener between the Lynnville-Sully and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball teams.
Nothing was more similar than the final score.
For the second straight year, the Rockets had their moments against the top-10 Hawks. Just like last year's opener, ninth-ranked Lynnville-Sully ultimately proved to be too tough for 32 minutes as a strong fourth quarter and double-double performance from Krystal Van Dyke led the way to a 54-34 win over EBF, matching the final score of last year's season opener in Sully.
"They're well coached. They do fundamentals really well. Defensively, that's going to be one of the best teams we face all year," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We've just got to take the ball to the basket, shoot the ball when we're open. I think we were a little hesitant. We've got to put up more shots, but we made a run in the second half. We got within seven. We just have to keep attacking."
Van Dyke led the Hawks (1-0) with 12 points and 16 rebounds after going for 17 points and 14 rebounds in last year's 20-point win over EBF. The Rockets, like last year's contest, were still within striking distance trailing 37-27 heading into the fourth quarter before Van Dyke scored inside on consecutive possessions as the Hawks outscored EBF 10-2 to open the final period, similar to the 11-0 run in the fourth quarter last year that put the Rockets away after trailing 40-28 after three in Sully.
Once again, despite the final score, EBF players walked off the court hopeful about the season to come.
"I thought we were pretty aggressive for our first game," EBF senior Emalee Davis said. "I think we're going to have a good season."
EBF (0-1) used defense to stay close on Friday after a hot shooting start last year kept the Rockets in the game. EBF collected five steals in the first quarter, including a pick by Whitney Klyn that led to a breakaway lay-up and a 3-point play that cut the Hawks' lead to 12-9.
"We're pretty big about defending the post in practice," Davis said. "We were trying to guard the post as much as we could, especially with (Lynnville-Sully) having two players in the lane most of the time. I think it's something that we're going to stick with throughout the season."
While EBF defended well, forcing 15 turnovers and allowing just 30-percent shooting from the field by the Hawks, the Rockets struggled to find consistency on the offensive end. After shooting 30 percent in the first half, EBF made just five shots in the entire second half including dry spells in both the second and fourth quarters, where Lynnville-Sully outscored the Rockets 34-15.
"The first game is always a challenge. When you play someone as good as Lynnville-Sully is, it's an even bigger challenge," Fenton said. "We've still got a long ways to go. There things we have to work on, but we're right back into Monday. There's not a lot of time to work on anything. We've just to learn from our mistakes and correct them on the fly."
Korinne Jensen and Cally Gibbs each scored 11 points for the ninth-ranked (1A) Hawks. Whitney Klyn led EBF with nine points as the Rockets are scheduled to be back on the floor at home on Monday night against Washington before heading to Pleasantville looking to avenge two more early-season losses from last year's 10-11 campaign.
"We're probably about in the same place we were at last year. We just need some more kids to step up for us," Fenton said. "Whitney stepped up tonight. More of our seniors need to step up and score in double figures for us."
One major difference between last year's season opener and Friday's opener was the environment as the game marked the first night in which limited spectators were allowed inside the gymnasium to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The looming threat of the virus and the ongoing pandemic has already forced several schools to adjust their schedule with games and events either being postponed or outright canceled with several schools statewide moving to virtual learning with coronavirus cases continuing to rise.
For now, EBF still has two games to play next week and a full season of contests scheduled for the next three months. Any game, however, could be the last one including Friday's season opener.
"We just try to push each other as hard as we can right from the beginning," Davis said after collecting 11 rebounds in the first basketball game of her senior year. "I'm trying to play my best every game because we don't know when it's all going to end."