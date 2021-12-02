RUNNELLS — The toughest test yet for the young Ottumwa High School girls basketball team lived up to the billing on Thursday night.
Brooklin Dailey scored over three times as many points for ninth-ranked (5A) Southeast Polk as the Rams allowed the entire Bulldog team to score in a one-sided CIML cross-over contest. Dailey hit 10 of 14 shots from the field, finishing with a game-high 25 points in a 72-7 win over Ottumwa.
Three different Southeast Polk players reached double figures in scoring. Alyssa Bartlett scored 14 points, dished out a game-high seven assists and collected six of the 28 combined steals gathered by the Rams in the win. Stella Charleston added 12 points for Southeast Polk, helping ignite a 22-2 start to the contest.
Rylea Hinebaugh led Ottumwa in scoring with three points, sinking her only shot in the second quarter as the Bulldogs trailed 41-5 at halftime. Southeast Polk (2-1) limited Ottumwa to just four made field goals on 14 total attempts, forcing 39 turnovers in the win.
"Their pressure got to us and took us out of any rhythm or movement we could have had," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We had to handle pressure better and be able to make plays when things break down."
Ottumwa (0-3) heads to Fairfield on Monday night to kick off the first girl/boy varsity doubleheader of the season. Action gets underway at 6 p.m.