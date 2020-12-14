OTTUMWA — Joe VandenBerg knew who the 11th-ranked Ames Little Cyclones would rely on Monday night in the season-opener for the visitors from Story County.
Caroline Waite and Ashley Iiams, the top two returning players that nearly led Ames to the girls state basketball tournament, were everything VandenBerg expected.
Iiams dominated both inside and outside, scoring a game-high 23 points while grabbing nine rebounds and sinking four shots from 3-point range. Waite added 21 points, five assists and four steals in a 64-25 season-opening win over a Bulldog squad still gaining experience in just their second game of the year.
"We knew coming into the game it was going to go through 4 (Waite) and 42 (Iiams)," VandenBerg said. "They got a ton of run-out points. We didn't get back very well. That killed us. We got into some early foul trouble. That hurt.
"The scoring just wasn't there for us."
Ottumwa's early-season offensive struggles continued as the Bulldogs managed just 25 total points for the second straight game. The Bulldogs shot 8-39 from the field after going 7-34 last Tuesday in a season-opening 37-25 loss at Mount Pleasant.
"Every minute these kids have on the court is a great experience for them," VandenBerg said. "Hopefully, as the season goes on, that experience will pay off. These girls didn't play a lot of varsity minutes with the group we had last year. This is still a new experience for them.
"We hope, game by game, we can keep building on the experience and learn from it. We doubled our first-half point total in this game. We're doing some things good. We're just turning the ball over too much."
Ottumwa (0-2) had the first double-figure individual scorer of the season from a somewhat unlikely source. Isabelle Mellin, who had yet to score a varsity point for the Bulldogs, produced her first two points by stealing the basketball from Iiams under the basket and converting a lay-up before the senior post star could turn around.
It would be the first of four points for Mellin late in the second quarter. The OHS senior would add a pair of 3-pointers in the second half, finishing with a team-best 12 points and a huge smile.
"Honestly, I don't remember if I've ever scored 12 points in any basketball game," Mellin said. "I guess I was just on for today. I was nervous I was going to miss that first shot, because it was a lay-up. When I made it, I kind of thought to myself this was going to be a good night."
Ottumwa heads to eighth-ranked (4A) Grinnell on Tuesday before welcoming in Fort Madison on Saturday and Oskaloosa on Monday.