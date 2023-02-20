Girls basketball: No. 13 Liberty ends Ottumwa's winning season

IOWA CITY — The winningest season in four years for the Ottumwa High School girls basketball program came to a close on Saturday night.
Bella Tafolla paced a balanced attack for 13th-ranked Iowa City Liberty with a game-high 16 points in a 70-26 Class 5A, Region 7 semifinal win over the Bulldogs. The Bolts struck from the perimeter against the zone defense of OHS, sinking 16 of 41 shot attempts from 3-point range with Tafolla sinking 4-5 from beyond the arc.
Jasmine Barney added 15 points for Liberty while hauling in nine rebounds. Avery Gaudet scored 14 points for the Bolts, who improved to 14-7 with the win advancing to the regional finals to face seventh-ranked Southeast Polk in Runnels on Tuesday night with a trip the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament on the line.
Camdyn Crouse led the scoring in the final game of the season for the Bulldogs with nine points. Hunter Caldwell added eight points as Ottumwa wrapped up a 13-8 season with 10 members of the varsity roster, including eight current sophomores, returning to the court next season.
"We cannot let this loss define us or take away all of the great accomplishments we achieved this season," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "I'm proud of these girls and the growth they've made."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.