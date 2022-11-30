ALBIA — The Albia High School girls basketball team isn't going to quit despite what the scoreboard says.
Down 7-0 on the road to open the season at Sigourney, the Lady Dees kept fighting. That fight led to a 36-27 win over the Savages decided by a 14-5 advantage for Albia in the fourth and final quarter.
Albia won the fourth quarter again on Monday night in their home opener against 14th-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame scoring the final 12 points against the Nikes to win the fourth quarter 12-7. Notre Dame, however, had done enough in the first three quarters to secure a season-opening win taking a 56-34 non-conference decision using a length and height advantage to force Albia into 30 turnovers with a tenacious three-quarter court press.
"We had to make some changes on offense at halftime. We haven't really practiced the offense we ran in the second half, so it took a little while to find our own," Albia head girls basketball coach Katy Dykes said. "I'm really impressed with the girls to be able to run an offense we haven't been able to practice a lot. It led to a good fourth quarter for us."
Albia also had a solid opening quarter against the 14th-ranked Nikes, taking their only lead after three straight turnovers on five straight points scored by Sophia Waber. After leading Albia with 13 points in the nine-point season-opening win at Sigourney, Waber scored 14 points on Monday while holding her own inside collecting a team-leading eight rebounds.
"As we played and learned some things, we got better," Waber said. "The ball just came to my side of the basket and I was ready for it. There were girls from Notre Dame that could reach up and just pluck the ball away from you because of their size without going over your back."
Gabby Deery in particular used a half-foot advantage in the post to collect 12 rebounds for the Nikes. Deery scored five points, collected six boards and picked up a pair of steals in the first quarter as Notre Dame (1-0) used a 12-4 run to build a 15-9 lead heading into the second quarter.
"This being Notre Dame's first game of the season, we didn't really have any film on them," Dykes said. "We did know they would come out in a press. We were able to break it a few times, but that size and length is tough to deal with. Some of that is also experience. I think we were rushing a little bit with some of those turnovers in the second quarter."
Notre Dame held Albia to just one made field goal and four points scored in that second quarter, forcing the Lady Dees into 20 turnovers in the first half. The Nikes stretched the lead out to 33-13 by halftime and never looked back, getting a balanced scoring effort with three players reaching double figures led by a 13-point night by Anna Engberg, 12 points from Maddy Mosena and 10 points scored by Lauren Krieger.
"The girls had to play tough inside to be able to get looks at the basket and stop them on the other end of the floor," Dykes said. "You couldn't really dive in too deep defensively because those bigs would kick it right out to an open shooter. Kudos to them. Notre Dame is a good team coming off a very successful season."
Albia (1-1) held its own despite some of the physical advantages for Notre Dame, finishing the game with a 37-33 rebounding edge while forcing the 14th-ranked Nikes into 20 turnovers of their own. The Lady Dees will look to build on those positives going into Friday's South Central Conference opener against sixth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, who improved to 3-0 on the season Tuesday with a 67-42 win at Pella Christian.
"Our defense plays into our offense. We want to create turnovers and help lead into that offense," Dykes said. "The more comfortable our girls get in jumping into the passing lanes and creating those steals, we're going to see some nice open lay-ups on the other end."
