SOLON — Before she heads east to put on the black and gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Callie Levin still has plenty left to do in Solon orange and white.
Levin and second-ranked Spartans moved within one win of a trip to the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament with wins over a pair of area teams. After pouring in 23 points in a 75-31 regional quarterfinal win over Fairfield, Levin poured in 27 points to lead all scorers on Wednesday in Solon's 71-43 Region 2 semifinal win over Davis County, moving on to face No. 11 Mount Vernon with a trip to Des Moines on the line.
"It was good that we got to push the ball up the court," Levin told Your Prep Sports after Wednesday's win. "Our defense went to offense and that's so important to our team. Everyone was knocking down shots and everyone contributed."
Solon is up to 29 combined steals this postseason, forcing Fairfield into 25 turnovers in the postseason opener. Kobi Litez converted consecutive steals in consecutive lay-ups for the Spartans as part of a 14-0 start against the young Trojans.
Fairfield was able to play the Spartans even over the final four minutes of the first quarter. Savannah Hollander scored off a steal and an offensive rebound to put Fairfield's first two field goals on the board cutting Solon's lead to 17-6 before a steal by Mia Stahle led to a 3-pointer by Levin, giving the Spartans a 14-point lead heading into the second quarter.
"One thing this team has done all year has been to play 32 minutes without quitting," Fairfield head girls basketball coach Rebecca Becker said. "I'm very proud of our girls for playing through that under some circumstances that were out of our control.
"I don't appreciate our girls having their uniforms held throughout the game, but it was a good learning experience for them. It's not just the game. It's other things you can't control. I felt like our girls did a good job handling their composure throughout the game."
Haley Miller added 11 points for Solon against the Trojans while Addi Greene came off the bench to score 10 points in the regional quarterfinal win. Miller poured in 16 more points on Wednesday against the Mustangs while Lietz added 13 more points and collected four more steals.
"The two things you can control in this game are attitude and effort," Becker said of the Fairfield girls. "I thought our girls had a great attitude and great effort from everybody whether they were on the court or not. We've grown all year, but we really did some great things in the last three games of the season.
"We committed less than 20 turnovers against West Burlington. We put 42 points on the board against a quality Knoxville team. We had a goal to come out and score 30 points against Solon. We were able to reach that goal. I'm 100 percent on the train that success isn't just defined by wins and losses. Our girls have had plenty of successes this year."
Hollander closed out her junior season for Fairfield scoring 18 points against Solon, executing plays successfully even as the final minutes ticked away last Saturday scoring on a well-designed inbounds play for a lay-up. Four of Fairfield's starting five last Saturday, including Hollander, will return next season for their senior seasons on the hardwood.
"We all knew we couldn't give up no matter what the score was and how much time was left," Hollander said. "If there were 10 seconds left, we kept sprinting and kept calling out plays. There's a lot of things we can work on. This was a positive season in terms of our growth. We understand how each other play. Our friendship has really helped us grow together."
Like Fairfield, Davis County (9-13) refused to stop fighting despite an early deficit against Solon. The Mustangs outscored the Spartans 15-3 in the second quarter, cutting Solon's 21-point lead to 41-22 by halftime, before a 23-9 run in the third quarter put the game out of reach.
In her final basketball game for the Mustangs, senior Sophia Young led Davis County with 15 points. Like the Trojans, Young leaves behind a talented group of returning players including freshman Kennedy Skaggs who came off the bench Wednesday to score 14 points.
"I'm excited what these girls can do next year," said Fairfield senior Ashlyn Lisk after finishing her high school basketball career at Solon last Saturday. "These girls have a lot of leadership. They'll step up and help this team doing something next year."
