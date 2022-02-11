DES MOINES – Third-ranked Des Moines Roosevelt made the final run to a CIML Metro conference girls basketball title one to remember on Friday night.
Ottumwa, however, made things somewhat tougher on the Roughriders. After suffering a 66-11 loss at Evans Middle School Gymnasium just 11 days earlier, the young Bulldogs dug much deeper in hopes of making Roosevelt's potential 17th straight win much harder to earn.
Ultimately, Roosevelt was able to complete a second straight perfect 10-0 run to the CIML Metro title in the final year for the as Roughriders (18-2), Ottumwa and the rest of the current Metro conference will joining the Iowa Alliance next season. Ottumwa, however, won the second half outscoring Roosevelt 19-17 in a 49-28 loss to close out the regular season.
"I thought we competed and played hard," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We challenged the girls to take a step forward and prepare ourselves for postseason play next week. I thought we did that."
Addison Ransom led Ottumwa in the regular-season finale with 10 points. Chloe Bradley and Brylee Jaeger each scored six points for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (6-16, 4-6 CIML Metro) will open Class 5A regional tournament play at eighth-ranked West Des Moines Valley on Saturday. The Bulldogs will look to improve on a 75-8 loss to the Tigers back on Dec. 4.