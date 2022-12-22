EDDYVILLE — In the annual battle for the 'Eddylooska' Turtle trophy, the fifth-ranked girls basketball team in the state used a fast start to take down the Oskaloosa Indians.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first six minutes of the game, then settled into cruise control for the remainder of the contest. EBF rolled to a 62-42 win over Oskaloosa, heading into the holiday break with a perfect 8-0 record.
It was obvious that the Rockets intended to pound the ball inside from the onset in an attempt to get Osky's center Dasia Foster, in foul trouble. With Aliya Wagamon, Whitney Klyn and Kate and Molly Shafer working on the inside, the Rockets soon established a comfortable lead.
“That was the plan,” EBF head coach Tony Fenton said. “We wanted to attack the inside and with outside shots not falling, we felt the inside game would be there. We still had to many turnovers and our passing game was not real sharp. I did feel that we were solid on defense and it was a big non-conference win for us.”
Wagamon opened the game with one-of-two free throws and Molly Shafer connected on a breakaway and a pair of free throws. Wagamon went back inside for two and then rammed a rebound home. Kate Shafer drained a pair of free throws and Klyn finished the opening salvo with an inside basket. The only Indian points in the run came on a bucket in the lane by Presley Blommers.
Oskaloosa would close the gap to 13-6 at the end of the first period with a mid-range jumper by Blommers and a run out by Evelyn Adam.
In the second stanza, the Rockets used a 10-4 margin to take a 23-11 lead into intermission as Wagamon continued to assert herself on the inside.
EBF picked up the pace in the third frame to take a comfortable 45-20 lead into the final eight minutes. Ava Eastlick found the range from behind the arc and Molly Shafer put down three baskets and a pair of free throws. Klyn added three buckets and a free throw and Wagamon hit from the inside again.
The Indians tried to make a run in the final period with a 22-point surge, but the deficit was too big to overcome. Blommers drained pair of triples, a drive shot and a pair of free throws and Foster connected for three inside baskets.
Wagamon lead a quartet of Rockets in double digits with 19 points and she yanked down nine rebounds. Klyn chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Molly Shafer had an excellent line of 14 points, six rebounds and six assists and Eastlick was the driveshaft of the offense with 12 points and five assists.
Blommers led the Indians with a game high of 24 points and Foster added 11, but no other Indian had more than two points.
EBF and Oskaloosa will take part in a three-team scrimmage at Ottumwa on Dec. 30 starting at 1 p.m. The Rockets return to the court for the regular-season at Knoxville on Jan. 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 5 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Oskaloosa 42
Oskaloosa 6 5 9 22 - 42
EBF 13 10 22 17 - 62
Oskaloosa scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Pressley Blommers 9 3-4 24, Evelyn Adam 1 0-0 2, Loghan Edgar 1 0-0 2, Hannah Nelson 0 1-2 1, Lydia Van Veldhuizen 1 0-0 2, Dasia Foster 5 1-4 11. Team 17 5-10 42. Three-point goals (3) – Blommers 3.
Oskaloosa rebounds – Foster 13, Van Veldhuizen 7, Blommers 5
Oskaloosa steals – Blommers 4
Oskaloosa assists – Nelson 4, Blommers 2, Edgar 1
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Molly Shafer 5 4-4 14, Whitney Klyn 6 3-7 15, Ava Eastlick 5 0-0 12, Kate Shafer 0 2-2 2, Aliya Wagamon 8 3-4 19. Team 22 12-20 62. Three-point goals (2) – Eastlick 2.
EBF rebounds (33) – Wagamon 9, Klyn 8, M. Shafer 6, K. Shafer 6, Eastlick 3, Kaylee Helm 1.
EBF steals (11) – Klyn 5, Wagamon 3, Eastlick 2, M. Shafer 1.
EBF assists (19) – M. Shafer 6, Eastlick 5, Klyn 3, Wagamon 3, K. Shafer 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.