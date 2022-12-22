Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold through Friday... Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa. Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday. Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Wind gusts increasing to 45 mph tonight into Friday. Significant blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard conditions at times. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa south of Interstate 80. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, near blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&