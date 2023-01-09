EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball team faced a new challenge on Friday night.
Whitney Klyn quickly made sure the Rockets were up to the challenge.
Trailing 53-50 seconds after a runner by Centerville senior Rhegan McDanolds, Klyn pulled up and sank a jumper while drawing a foul, erasing the deficit from the free throw line. It would be three of seven straight points by the Rocket senior, rallying fifth-ranked (2A) EBF for a 61-55 win over the Redettes remaining unbeaten by passing their toughest test yet this season.
"We were going back and forth with them (Centerville) the whole time," Klyn said. "We haven't been in that position yet this year. We knew not to panic. We knew we just had to play our game, keep moving the ball around and find open shots."
Klyn saved her best for last on Friday, scoring 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. After tying the game with a 3-point play, Klyn went coast-to-coast for a lay-up off a steal by Molly Shafer with 4:05 left that put EBF on top for good.
"Somebody had to step up. I had to get closer to the rim," Klyn said. "Centerville was way more aggressive to anyone we've faced this year. We had to adjust to how they were playing and start playing like them."
Klyn's aggressiveness was awarded with a pair of free throws that put EBF on top 57-53. The Rockets continued to hit the glass, resulting in a putback by Shafer after four offensive rebounds opening a six-point lead in the final two minutes.
"These games are going to help us down the road," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We didn't play our best, but we played really well in the final four minutes. Our kids adjusted pretty well. Whitney stepped up down the stretch. That's what a senior does. You need your leaders have to step up and do those things. She stepped up and got it done."
Before Klyn late heroics, Ava Eastlick stepped up for the Rockets in the first half scoring 21 of her game-high 25 points on seven made 3-pointers. The EBF sophomore sank five shots from 3-point range in the second quarter alone, lifting the Rockets to a 33-29 halftime lead.
"Centerville's taller and bigger. We couldn't any shots to fall early," Eastlick said. "I kind of had to take over and hit some 3-pointers to get our momentum going. The shots just came to me. There were a few times I was surprised they didn't come out to get me. I just stepped up and hit the open shots."
Centerville stayed close thanks to a 14-point response in the first half by Rachel George. George scored a game-high 18 points, one of four Redettes to reach double figures in scoring forcing eight ties and seven lead changes during the contest.
"It's no secret that EBF is the top dog in the conference," Centerville head girls basketball coach Taylor Lawson said. "We came in with the mentality that if we played our game, anything could happen. The girls felt it. It came from the coaching staff and I really think it carried over into the game.
"We knew what EBF was about. We executed our game plan. Eastlick got hot in the first half. I don't know what she ended up with, but I know she didn't have 21 more points in the second half. Our defensive effort in the second half was fantastic for us."
Centerville (6-5, 3-4 SCC) was able to erase EBF's halftime lead early in the second half, ultimately taking the lead midway through the third quarter on a lay-up by George off a steal by McDanolds. Adriana Howard posted a double-double, scoring 11 points while hauling in 12 rebounds for the Redettes while McDanolds and Breckyn Carney each scored 10 as Centerville became the first team this season to take a fourth-quarter lead against EBF on a banked-in jumper by KeNisha Ruby with five minutes left.
"This was huge for our girls," Lawson said. "You look at the scores for EBF this season. They've been beating almost everyone by at least 20 points. That tells us that, on any given night, we can play with anyone we want to. This is going to be huge for us going forward."
Centerville finished off a busy week rolling to a 63-13 win over Moravia on Saturday afternoon. George scored 31 points in the non-conference contest, giving the Centerville senior 101 points in four games during a 3-1 opening week of 2023 for the Redettes.
Alexa Bedford led the Mohawks in the loss at Lakeview Gymnasium with nine points. The Moravia girls (3-7) host Moulton-Udell on Tuesday in Bluegrass Conference play while both Centerville and No. 5 (2A) EBF (11-0, 7-0) face South Central Conference rivals with the Redettes heading to Bloomfield to face Davis County while EBF heads down Highway 5 for a trip to Albia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.