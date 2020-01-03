PACKWOOD — The Pekin High School girls basketball team made the most of its schedule over the first six games.
The last two games have been learning experiences, to say the least.
Coming off a loss to Louisa-Muscatine to finish the 2019 portion of the season, Pekin struggled early against Mediapolis’ pressure defense in a 57-33 SEI Superconference North Division setback to the 13th-ranked (Class 2A) Bullettes Friday.
“Too many turnovers. We worked against a press, but this was the best we’ve seen,” said Pekin coach Davis Eidahl, whose team earned six straight wins to start the season before their current skid. “We just had too many mental mistakes, a lot of unforced turnovers.”
The Panthers (6-2, 6-2 division) also struggled with Mediapolis’ tandem of Helaina Hillyard and Mackenzie Springsteen. Springsteen scored 21 of the duo’s 39 points, which were enough to outscore Pekin by themselves.
Mediapolis’ (8-1, 7-0) fast start was dictated by its defense. They pressed the Panthers in the backcourt and made it difficult for Pekin to get a lot of quality shots. Those turnovers led to baskets inside or trips to the free-throw line as the Bullettes built a 14-3 lead five minutes into the game.
Pekin never got within single digits the rest of the game, and Hillyard scored twice on putbacks late in the first half as the Bullettes took a 29-11 lead. Pekin’s Emilee Linder, held scoreless for almost the entirety of the first half, hit a 3-pointer and scored on a layup to get on the scoreboard as the Panthers trailed by 14 at halftime.
“I thought Emilee and Sophie (Wittrock) played really well tonight,” Eidahl said. “The break was extra long for us. We need to do a better job of getting on the same page, and I don’t think we were tonight.”
Springsteen helped break the game open in the third quarter. She buried a pair of 3-pointers and scored inside as the Bullettes took a 42-22 lead. Pekin was stronger in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer than 19 the rest of the way.
Pekin’s rebounding was strong against an athletic team, and Eidahl attributed that to good positioning under the basket. The Panthers rarely allowed multiple looks.
However, the two things he said that needed to take place to have a chance to win the game didn’t happen.
“We needed good defense and to protect the ball,” he said. “We usually play good defense, but we got a little lazy. I think we wanted to go too fast. I think too many tried to take it on themselves, and we can’t have that.
“We’ll just move on from it.”
Kerrigan Pope scored 11 points to lead the Panthers.
Pekin visits Cardinal in a Superconference crossover game Monday.