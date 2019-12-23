Girls basketball: No. 4 Warriors head into break on roll

KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning plays a few inches taller than she really is.
And with her and Taryn Scheuermann complimenting each other’s play, it makes as big aspect of the Van Buren County High School girls basketball team almost unguardable.
Manning scored 31 points, and Scheuermann added 17 as the fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Warriors rolled past Lynnville-Sully 75-42 Saturday in the final game of the 2019 season. Van Buren County (9-1) has won eight in a row, but now must endure a two-week layoff for the holidays.
“We always have things we that we can get better at,” Manning said. “We’re all just working together well right now. I couldn’t get the points without my teammates.”
Manning was hot from the field, but the offense was spread around plenty. Seven different players scored as the Warriors jumped out to a 12-point lead after a quarter to set the tone for the rest of the game.
“Every game we go into, we want to give 110 percent and not let off,” Manning said. “They had some size, but with Taryn down there, it wasn’t a real worry for us because she’s amazing.”
Manning is a shooting guard, but her athleticism and ability to post up on the block makes her arguably the most versatile player on a team that’s full of versatile players.
Coach Matt Zeitler recognizes this.
“We try to move her around as much as we can to where it’s most beneficial to us. She’s just gotten a lot stronger, but they all have,” he said. “This was probably our best game overall this year.”
The Warriors closed the opening quarter on a 10-2 run to take control of the game. Manning scored on a pair of driving layups and Scheuermann had a three-point play during the run, while Grace Davidson’s 3-pointer from the corner capped it.
Lynnville-Sully, which had been ranked in Class 1A before dropping out last week, managed just four points in the final 4:45 of the first half as the Warriors claimed a 37-22 lead.
Manning then scored eight off 11 points early in the third as the lead was pushed to 24, and the Warriors closed the game on a 10-0 run in the final three minutes.
“I thought our passing was good, but we had a few turnovers early in the game, and that will happen,” Zeitler said. “We really executed and moved the ball around. We took good shots today.
“We like to dictate the game, and I thought we did a good job of that. These kids really don’t get rattled.”
Still, the Warriors aren’t complacent. Their only loss was to North Linn in overtime the second game of the season, and they’ll face a tough task against Notre Dame in a SEI Superconference South Division game when they return from break.
“That’ll be a big game for us,” Manning said. “We know they’ll come out hard, and we figure no matter what team we’re playing it’s going to be tough. That’s the mentality we have to have.”