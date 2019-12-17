WAUKEE — The eighth-ranked (Class 5A) Waukee High School girls basketball team scored 60 second-half points, and a dozen players scored as the Warriors rolled to a 92-40 CIML crossover win over Ottumwa Tuesday at the Waukee Fieldhouse.
Holding a 13-point halftime lead, the Warriors (5-1) outscored Ottumwa 36-8 in the third quarter as they got hot from the outside. Reagan Bartholomew scored 17 points off the bench for Waukee.
Kaylee Bix continued her solid shooting of late, scoring a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs (4-2). Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch added nine points apiece for Ottumwa.
Ottumwa trailed by just seven after a quarter, but the combination of Waukee’s defense and the Bulldogs’ shooting struggles turned out to be the biggest differences in the game.
Peyton Kelderman added 13 points for the Warriors.
Ottumwa concludes the 2019 portion of the season Friday at Des Moines North.