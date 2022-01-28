OTTUMWA – Camdyn Crouse may have felt like she was playing basketball in a forest on Friday night.
Trying to shoot the basketball over giant redwoods might have been preferable. After all, redwoods are at least rooted in the ground.
Des Moines North used their size and experience to bother Ottumwa throughout a 42-18 CIML Metro conference win at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Laphina Campbell led North with 12 points as the 5-5 senior guard collected eight steals against her young counterparts.
If it wasn't Campbell, however, a trio of six-foot Polar Bear teammates were right there to give the Bulldogs fits. Nya Mach grabbed seven rebounds while matched Elizabeth Puot with 11 points for North.
Amani Jenkins, meanwhile, proved to be a force on the defensive end making it difficult for the Bulldogs to get even the cleanest of looks from the floor to the basket. Jenkins rejected five shots, including a trio of swats on potential 3-pointers by Crouse and Miya Fuller keeping Ottumwa from getting in a shooting rhythm, stymying any chance the Bulldogs would have had to pull off the win.
"It's always going to be hard with our height," Crouse said. "We're all pretty short. That's always going be a disadvantage for us, but we just have to find ways that will help us work through that."
Ottumwa avoided the same initial scoring drought that allowed North to score the first 18 points of the first meeting with the Bulldogs back in early January. Crouse found Addison Ransom inside for a lay-up just over two minutes into the game, pulling Ottumwa within 4-2.
That, however, would be all the offense Ottumwa would muster in the first half. The Bulldogs missed 16 consecutive shots, were forced into 15 turnovers and were 0-12 from 3-point range allowing the Polar Bears to score 17 unanswered points to open a commanding 21-2 halftime lead.
"Our effort wasn't there in the first half," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "That was probably one of our worst halves of basketball we've played all year. Against a team that's going to pressure you in the half-court, that's not going to work."
Ottumwa was able to finish the game on a positive note, winning the fourth quarter 13-9. North (12-5, 5-1), however, had plenty of cushion opening a 33-5 lead with an eight-point run to close out the third quarter.
Addison Ransom led Ottumwa with seven points, including a three-point play off a quality feed from Vada Monaghan to pull the Bulldogs within 39-16 in the fourth. Monaghan, Nellie Morgan and Crouse all added three points with Crouse converting off a steal and dish by Miya Fuller for a hard-earned 3-point play late in the contest.
"When we started pressing them and got that steal, it was nice to see that we could play with these girls," Crouse said. "We just have to keep learning and keep improving."
Ottumwa has three more games coming up next week, starting with perhaps the toughest conference test of the season on Monday. Fourth-ranked (5A) Des Moines Roosevelt (14-2) will bring a perfect Metro mark into Evans Gymnasium looking to protect a one-game lead over North.
"We've got to get better mentally and physically," VandenBerg said. "We've just got to play better basketball."