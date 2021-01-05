DES MOINES – Laphina Campbell scored 23 points while dishing out six assists, leading Des Moines North to a season-opening win over Ottumwa in the first CIML Metro conference contest of the season, preventing the Bulldogs from earning their first win of the season.
Elizabeth Pout scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Polar Bears, who jumped out to a 22-5 lead. The Bulldogs managed just one field goal in the first quarter, a put back by Josie Lemonds late in the period.
"We just had too many turnovers yet again," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We fell behind and had to try to dig ourselves out of a hole."
Anne Guest led Ottumwa with 14 points, including nine of the 15 points in the first half for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa outscored North 11-4 in the third quarter to pull within 40-26 before the Polar Bears (1-0, 1-0 Metro) scored 13 of the game's final 19 points.
Ottumwa (0-6, 0-1 Metro) will return to CIML Metro play on Friday at Des Moines Lincoln.
"It's good to have some familiarity in the schedule," VandenBerg said of returning to Metro conference play. "Hopefully it stays that way."